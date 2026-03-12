Nigeria: Army Expands Aviation Wing, Wants Pilots Trained in South Africa

Authorities of the Nigerian Army say plans are underway to expand its aviation programme, while seeking opportunities to train its pilots in South Africa as part of efforts to strengthen its operational capabilities.

It said it was aware of the strong aviation establishment in the South African Army and was interested in leveraging available opportunities to train its personnel.

The Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu, disclosed this during a meeting with the Chief of the South African Army, Lawrence Mbatha, who paid an official working visit to Nigeria.

Daily Trust reports that the Nigerian Army established an aviation wing a few years ago with a view to strengthening its operations.

Speaking during the visit, Shaibu, a Lieutenant-General, said the Nigerian Army was currently developing its aviation capability and expected the programme to grow significantly in the coming years.

"The issue of the Nigerian Army aviation is very important to us. Of course, we are fully aware that the South African Army has a very good aviation establishment.

"Currently we are building our army aviation and would like to leverage opportunities available to train our pilots in South Africa.

"The Nigerian Army aviation will start to grow exponentially in the next few years, and we are leveraging that," the army chief explained.

According to him, the collaboration would form part of broader military cooperation between both countries, particularly in training and capacity building.

"These are opportunities that we will bring to the table and also opportunities that we would like to explore in South Africa," he added.

Shaibu also said Nigeria was looking at expanding training opportunities for its medical personnel through South African military health institutions.

He said the Nigerian Army was seeking avenues to train more doctors in specialised areas to improve the quality of medical support for troops.

"Other areas that we can look forward to include training for our medical personnel in South African military health services and institutions," he said.

"Currently we are looking forward to avenues to train additional doctors in critical areas like forensic pathology as well as critical care, especially relating to trauma injuries," Shaibu added.

He noted that further details on the proposed areas of collaboration would be worked out through continued engagements between the two armies.