Liberia: Police Conduct Inspections At Cemeteries in Pleebo to Enforce Alcohol Ban

Pleebo, Maryland County — Police in Pleebo District are conducting inspections at various cemeteries across the district to identify individuals selling alcoholic beverages during the observance of Decoration Day.

According to Pleebo Police Commander Inspector Isaac Suku, who spoke with FrontPage Africa Wednesday morning at the Pleebo Central Cemetery, the move is intended to enforce the Liberia National Police (LNP) directive issued Tuesday.

The LNP stated that as part of public safety measures during the celebration of Decoration Day on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, there will be no selling or consumption of alcoholic beverages within the vicinity of any gravesite across the country.

Inspector Suku said officers have been deployed to all cemeteries in the district and are conducting inspections to ensure full compliance with the order. He added that, as of Wednesday morning, no cases of violations or violence have been reported at the cemeteries visited.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Meanwhile, several residents who visited cemeteries to decorate the graves of their deceased family members have welcomed and appreciated the police decision.

"As usual, people sell alcohol here, but today everything is quiet. I think this is a good decision. We can't be mourning and at the same time be controlled by alcohol," said Ms. Beatrice Woart.

Another resident, Abraham Thompson, said the situation appeared more orderly compared to previous years.

"At least we are not seeing people crying here and there and moving around with liquor all over. I think the Police statement is good," Thompson noted.

For his part, Mr. Hodo Collins praised the conduct of young people during the observance.

"The youth are disciplined this morning. Things will get better gradually," Collins said.

Decoration Day, observed on the second Wednesday in March in Liberia, is a time when families gather at cemeteries to clean and decorate the graves of their loved ones. Authorities say the temporary restriction on alcohol sales is intended to maintain order and ensure a peaceful commemoration.