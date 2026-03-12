Africa: Akufo-Addo to Lead AU Election Observation Mission to Congo

Ghana's former President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been appointed by the African Union to lead its Election Observation Mission for the upcoming presidential elections in the Republic of the Congo.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, by the Office of the former President, the elections in the Central African country are scheduled to take place on March 15, 2026.

The African Union Election Observation Mission will include members from several institutions, including the AU Permanent Representatives Committee, the Pan-African Parliament, the African Governance Platform, election management bodies, independent election experts, civil society organizations, and representatives of women and youth groups.

Akufo-Addo is expected to depart Accra on Friday, March 13, and return on March 18, 2026.

According to the statement, his role will be to lead the team in observing the electoral process and assessing whether the elections are conducted in line with democratic standards.

The mission forms part of the African Union's efforts to support transparent, credible, and peaceful elections across the continent.

By: Jacob Aggrey