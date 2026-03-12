Ghana Shippers Authority Investigates Alleged Emergency Surcharge By Shipping Lines

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority, Ransford Gyampo, has responded to reports that some shipping lines are imposing an emergency conflict surcharge on importers.

He explained that the Authority has not officially been informed about any such surcharge by shipping companies.

According to him, shipping lines are owners of ships and are responsible for issuing their own charges, while the Ghana Shippers Authority regulates only the local charges imposed by those companies.

Prof. Gyampo noted that the Authority became aware of the allegation through a complaint on social media.

He disclosed that the issue came to his attention late at night and prompted him to immediately take action.

"We have not officially been informed about any Emergency Conflict Surcharge by any shipping line. However, we saw a complaint about it on social media last night," he explained.

Prof. Gyampo added that he quickly contacted the person who raised the concern and requested documentary evidence to support the claim.

He indicated that the Authority has since begun investigations into the matter to determine whether the surcharge is indeed being imposed.

He stressed that the Ghana Shippers Authority has not introduced or collected any such surcharge.

"It is not the Ghana Shippers Authority that imposed or is collecting the alleged surcharge," he clarified.

Prof. Gyampo assured importers and businesses that the Authority will thoroughly investigate the issue and take the necessary steps once the facts are established.

By: Jacob Aggrey

