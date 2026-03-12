Liberia: Ex-President Weah Pays Tribute to Late Mother On National Decoration Day

Paynesville — On a day marked by solemn reflection and national tradition, former President George Manneh Weah joined thousands of Liberians in honoring the departed, visiting the final resting place of his late mother at the JCN Howard Cemetery.

The visit, which took place on Wednesday, coincided with the annual observance of National Decoration Day--a day set aside by law for citizens to clean, decorate, and pay homage to those who have passed.

Accompanied by Ambassador D. Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Political Leader of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), and a cohort of close associates, the former President arrived at the Vokar Mission Community on Weaver Street and offered prayers and paid tributes.

For Weah, the visit was more than a formal ceremony; it was a deeply personal moment to reflect on the matriarchal influence that shaped his journey from the slums of Clara Town to the presidency.

National Decoration Day, observed every second Wednesday in March, remains one of Liberia's most poignant traditions. From the bustling streets of Monrovia to the quiet corners of the hinterland, the atmosphere was one of collective remembrance.

Families across the country gathered at various cemeteries to clean and refurbish burial sites and headstones, and decorate graves with fresh paint, wreaths, and flowers.

The day serves as a reminder of the contributions made by deceased citizens toward the growth and development of the Liberian state, ensuring that their legacies are not forgotten by the generations that follow.