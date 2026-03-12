Liberia: Border Shooting Reportedly Leaves Liberian Injured As Guinean Troops Occupy Disputed Area in Lofa

Foya District, Lofa County — A tense situation has developed along the Liberia-Guinea border in Sorlumba Clan after Guinean soldiers allegedly fired gunshots into Liberian territory, injuring a local resident and taking control of a disputed border area.

According to Voice of Lofa, a community radio station in Lofa County, the incident occurred on Wednesday when Guinean troops reportedly discharged firearms during a confrontation near the contested boundary.

Reports gathered by the station indicate that a Liberian man was struck in the thigh during the shooting. He was quickly transported to Foya Hospital, where medical staff are providing treatment for his injuries.

Voice of Lofa also reported that following the gunfire, the Guinean soldiers advanced into the disputed location and raised their national flag, an action that has increased tension among residents living in the border community.

Community sources told the radio station that the confrontation began when Guinean troops escorted a group of civilians from Guinea toward the disputed land.

The civilians were reportedly heading to the area following allegations that Guinean soldiers had earlier been mistreated by some individuals on the Liberian side.

According to the reports, Liberian youths attempted to block the civilians and the accompanying soldiers from entering the territory claimed by Liberia. The situation quickly escalated, leading the Guinean troops to fire several shots, one of which injured the Liberian resident.

Voice of Lofa further indicated that the latest development may be connected to a previous dispute in which Guinean soldiers had been asked to remove a flag they earlier erected in the same contested area.

Residents of Sorlumba Clan are said to be concerned about the growing tension, while local authorities continue to observe the situation closely as calls increase for diplomatic intervention to prevent further escalation along the Liberia-Guinea border.