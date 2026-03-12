Ghana: President Mahama Holds Bilateral Talks With South Korea's Lee Jae Myung

President John Dramani Mahama has held bilateral talks with the President of South Korea, Lee Jae Myung, reaffirming the strong ties and shared values that continue to define relations between Ghana and South Korea.

During the discussions, President Mahama highlighted the historic connection between the two nations, noting their common commitment to democracy, human rights, and a shared historical experience.

He emphasised the opportunities for deeper cooperation, stating that Ghana's rich natural and human resources, combined with Korea's technological expertise and innovation, present a strong foundation for a mutually beneficial partnership.

The President also underscored Ghana's strategic role within the African market through the African Continental Free Trade Area, whose secretariat is headquartered in Accra, positioning the country as a gateway for production and exports into a market of over 1.4 billion people.

President Lee Jae Myung, in his remarks, described Ghana as a country that holds a special place in the hearts of many Koreans, highlighting decades of cooperation in areas such as maritime security, trade, and agriculture.

He also reflected on the longstanding cultural and economic connection symbolised by the popular "Ghana" chocolate brand made from Ghanaian cocoa, which has been enjoyed in Korea for over five decades.

Both leaders expressed optimism about expanding people-to-people exchanges, cultural engagement, and economic collaboration, with President Lee noting that President Mahama's visit provides a timely opportunity to deepen practical cooperation that will directly benefit the citizens of both nations.