Nigerian Among Dozens Affected As Iranian Missiles Target UAE

At least one Nigerian has been identified among dozens of people affected by the interception of Iranian ballistic missiles in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The UAE has recently been fending off retaliatory attacks from Iran, following accusations that it allowed the United States to launch strikes from American military bases located in the Gulf country.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the UAE said its air defence systems had detected 262 ballistic missiles fired from Iran since the conflict began on February 28.

According to the UAE Ministry of Defence, 241 of the missiles were intercepted and destroyed, while 19 fell into the sea. However, two landed within the country's territory.

The ministry said the attacks resulted in six deaths involving Emirati, Pakistani, Nepalese and Bangladeshi nationals, while 122 people sustained minor and moderate injuries.

Those injured include nationals of several countries, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepalese, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian and Palestinian.

The ministry did not specify how many victims came from each country.

On Wednesday, the UAE defence minister said the country's military was continuing to intercept additional missiles and drones launched from Iran, adding that authorities remain on high alert.

The UAE also reaffirmed its readiness to confront any threats and protect its national interests.

Meanwhile, Nigerians stranded in some Gulf countries have called on the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and the federal government to prepare repatriation flights for possible evacuation.

It is still unclear how many Nigerians are currently trapped in Iran or other parts of the Middle East affected by the conflict. Countries such as Qatar, the UAE and Saudi Arabia remain popular tourist and transit destinations for Nigerian travellers.

However, the chairperson of NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said Nigeria would begin evacuating its citizens from the region once the airspace reopens.