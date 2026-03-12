Nigeria: 90 Day Fiancé Couple Michael Ilesanmi, Angela Deem, Divorce

They gained fame, and near notoriety, for their highly volatile, long-distance relationship featured on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' starting in 2018.

After legal proceedings that stretched over a year, '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' couple, Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem, have officially finalised their divorce.

Michael and Angela gained fame, and near notoriety, for their highly volatile, long-distance relationship featured on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' starting in 2018.

Other than Michael's Nigerian roots, which attracted audiences from these parts to the show, the couple's 22-year age gap (Angela is 60 while Michael is 38) also made fans eager to see the outcome of their union.

The couple married on 27 January 2020 in Nigeria after Michael's K-1 visa application was denied.

Michael finally arrived in the United States in late 2023 to live with her in Georgia.

ScreenRant reported that before Michael arrived in the U.S. on a spousal visa, Angela had weight-loss surgery to surprise him.

However, her husband started distancing himself from her as she healed, and eventually, Angela had to get breast implants to please him.

Their marriage eventually collapsed within two months of his arrival.

In February 2024, Michael was briefly reported missing after fleeing Angela's home. He later alleged that he was in an abusive situation.

Celebration

Michael confirmed the split on Tuesday after a court in Jeff Davis County, Georgia, approved their divorce settlement.

Despite what might seem like a sad situation, the reality star was in a celebratory mood.

"Finally, I'm divorced. This is the paperwork. That is the courthouse there. And I want to say a big thank you to everyone for the love and support.

"You know, it hasn't been an easy journey. I want to say a big thank you to everybody. God bless you all. I'm officially divorced. Thank you, Father Lord. Single life, here I come," he said in a clip which has now gone viral.

Divorce settlement

TMZ reports that, with the divorce finalised, the former couple have hashed out a deal covering issues such as support and the division of property, including their car collection.

According to the tabloid-style news platform, the settlement states that the exes do not own any real property, and as a result, Angela and Michael will retain possession and use of any cars titled in their respective names.

"Angela and Michael will also be responsible for any debts in their name, according to court docs. The paperwork says Angela will keep all her retirement accounts.

"The settlement says neither party will pay alimony, and they are prohibited from making false statements about the other publicly," the report reads.