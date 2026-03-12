Nigeria: 'If Nigeria Must Be Fixed, Tinubu Should Serve Third Term '' - Actor Alapini Osa

He also reversed his earlier regret over campaigning for President Tinubu and suggested he may even deserve a third term.

Little over eight months after veteran actor Ganiu "Alapini Osa" Nafiu publicly regretted campaigning for President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 general elections, he has backtracked on his earlier confession.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that during a June 2025 interview on Behind the Fame, African A-List TV, Alapini Osa expressed his disappointment, lamenting that the enthusiasm he and his fellow actors had shown in supporting Mr Tinubu had turned to bitter disillusionment.

However, in a viral clip from another interview with his colleague Kunle Afod on Wednesday, the actor, renowned for his iconic roles in films such as Apesin, Eegun, Aiye, and Koto Aye, reaffirmed his support for Mr Tinubu.

Update

Speaking in Yoruba, Alapini Osa said, "Regarding my campaign for Bola Tinubu in 2023, what I have observed is that we do not start walking or crawling the day we are born. Not all children even begin to walk at the same time; everything is in God's hands. The Nigerian government has been troubled for a very long time. If we look back to leaders such as Yakubu Gowon and Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi, and others who governed after them, people always complained that they did not govern well.

"However, when we look at the way Tinubu is governing now, those who are fair-minded will see that he wants to lead the country well. Is it money or fame that he is looking for? He already has both. He is a compassionate person, but the place where he is now, Aso Rock, houses powerful and dangerous interests, like a forest filled with lions, tigers and cobras. It takes a brave hunter to enter such a place and succeed."

Aso Rock

He further stated that while the President is doing everything possible to improve the country, certain individuals within Aso Rock have been undermining his efforts.

Alapini Osa described these obstructive figures as "tigers and cobras in the forests," attributing the nation's current hardships to their actions.

Despite these challenges, the actor noted, Mr Tinubu continues to fulfil his promises to citizens, exercising wisdom and prudence in governance.

"There are many people in Aso Rock who do not want solutions to Nigeria's problems to come from Tinubu because they fear that the secrets he knows may be exposed. The way he is governing requires knowledge and strategy. That is why some people still believe there is hardship in the country. If he did not apply wisdom in governing, he would not achieve anything before leaving office. Ultimately, it is God who governs the affairs of men, and we should accept that.

"If God did not have a purpose for Nigeria through him, He would not have made him president. I believe he was sent to accomplish something, and he is already working towards it. When we compare the way previous presidents ruled with Tinubu's style of governance, we can see clear differences. Some former leaders focused mainly on their own regions and believed that only they were meant to rule, making life difficult for people from other parts of the country", he added.

Killings

Furthermore, Alapini Osa urged citizens not to credit the Mr Tinubu administration with initiating killings in the country.

He emphasised that those responsible for the deaths of Nigerians had been active long before Mr Tinubu assumed the presidency.

The actor said, "Tinubu has refused to follow that pattern or accept the idea that he cannot repair the nation because he is not from a particular region. Should we now abandon Tinubu or wish him harm? No. Some people wish him death or sickness every day simply because he is the president, but he has remained strong.

"When he (Tinubu) assumed office, the situation (the killing) changed in the sense that he adopted a different approach to tackling them. We all heard when someone suggested that the government should negotiate with kidnappers and terrorists, but Tinubu refused and insisted that they must surrender their weapons or face the consequences."

The actor further stated that Mr Tinubu will fix Nigeria, saying, "He may not complete the task entirely because no one can repair a country that has been damaged for many years within just eight years."

Three tenures

The actor further suggested that, if all the country's problems were to be resolved, Mr Tinubu should be allowed to serve a third term.

He added that the President and his son, Seyi Tinubu, were doing everything possible to reform various sectors and questioned whether the children of past presidents had engaged citizens as Seyi does.

He urged Nigerians to provide constructive feedback to draw the President's attention to issues, rather than resorting to mere criticism.

"Although I know that a third term is not possible, let him complete his eight years first, and we will see the outcome. I strongly believe that Nigerians will smile by the end of those eight years. As Tinubu governs the country, his son is also trying to contribute in his own way, while the First Lady continues to support through her initiatives and prayers. When an entire household sacrifices rest for the sake of the country, we should at least acknowledge their efforts.

"It is not a question of whether I will support Tinubu for a second term; I already support him. I have supported him for a long time. He may not know me personally, but wherever he goes politically, I follow because I believe he is generous and does not intentionally inflict pain on people. As Nigerians, we often lack patience. I do not entirely blame citizens, because many people are experiencing hardship, but Tinubu cannot solve every problem at once."

Electricity

Alapini Osa further noted that, despite facing criticism and abuse, Mr Tinubu has continued to carry out his duties across all sectors diligently.

He highlighted that the power sector, in particular, has seen significant improvements since Mr Tinubu assumed office.

"For instance, electricity supply has improved compared to what it was before he assumed office. However, he cannot address every sector simultaneously, so there will naturally be complaints from areas that have not yet received attention.

"Regarding insecurity, since kidnapping began in many parts of the country, I have personally avoided travelling to places where such incidents occur. When I receive invitations to work in areas known for kidnappings, I decline. If kidnappers can abduct traditional rulers in places like Igbo-Ora, Kwara, or Ondo, then anyone could become a target, he said.