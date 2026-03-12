Nigeria: Senate Confirms Taiwo Oyedele As Minister

Mr Oyedele is to replace Doris Anite-Uzoka as Minister of State for Finance.

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Taiwo Oyedele as a minister-designate.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the confirmation after lawmakers cleared the nominee by voice vote in the Committee of the Whole.

The Senate started screening Mr Oyedele following a motion by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central).

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He was questioned by the senators for several hours on the economy and finance.

Mr Oyedele was led into the chamber by the Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, Basheer Lado.

The nominee entered the chamber at about 2:21 p.m., alongside other government officials, and left at 4.30 p.m.

He was questioned by the senators for several hours on the economy and finance.

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, asked the Senate to screen and confirm the appointment of Mr Oyedele as minister.

Mr Tinubu's request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during Tuesday's plenary

Mr Oyedele is to replace Doris Anite-Uzoka, who will move to the Ministry of Budget and National Planning as minister of state, her third portfolio in the administration since 2023.

In the letter, President Tinubu said the nomination was in line with Section 147(2) of the Nigerian Constitution.

After reading the letter, Mr Akpabio referred the request to the Committee of the Whole for future consideration.

President Tinubu had nominated Mr Oyedele last week. Until President Tinubu nominated him as a minister, Mr Oyedele from Ikaram, Akoko, Ondo State, was the chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, which overhauled Nigeria's tax system.

Mr Oyedele, 50, is an economist, accountant and public policy expert.

He attended Yaba College of Technology, where he obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in accountancy and finance. He attended Oxford Brookes University and earned a BSc in applied accounting.

He also completed executive education programmes at the London School of Economics, Yale University, the Gordon Institute of Business Science, and the Harvard Kennedy School.

Mr Oyedele spent 22 years of his working career at PwC, joining in 2001 and rising to become the Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He is also a professor at Babcock University in Ogun State and a visiting scholar at the Lagos Business School.