Burkina Faso: A New Project to Accelerate the Transformation of the Agricultural Sector

press release

Ouagadougou — The World Bank today approved a project totaling $215.9 million (about CFAF 118.7 billion) to support the development of the agricultural sector. The Burkina Faso Agricultural Transformation Project is in line with national priorities in terms of food security, job creation and promotion of the private sector.

The new project will focus on developing priority agricultural value chains, including rice and maize, by supporting productivity improvements, modernization of processing infrastructure, and better access to markets. It will also help address financing constraints to foster private investment and technology adoption.

Attention will be paid to the inclusion of women and youth, to strengthen their participation in agricultural value chains and support the creation of sustainable jobs in rural areas.

"Agriculture remains a central pillar of the Burkinabè economy and a key lever for food security and the resilience of rural populations. Through this project, the World Bank reaffirms its commitment to supporting Burkina Faso in transforming its agricultural sector with a view to more inclusive and sustainable growth," explains Hamoud Abdel Wedoud Kamil, World Bank Country Manager for Burkina Faso.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The project will be implemented in close collaboration with national authorities, private sector actors, and decentralized stakeholders, to ensure strong ownership and sustainable results, and will cover four of the country's seventeen regions. These zones were selected for their agricultural potential, the presence of priority value chains - including rice and maize - as well as the potential to scale up interventions already implemented under the World Bank-financed Agriculture Resilience and Competitiveness Project (PReCA).