Nigeria: Intensify Operations to Secure Nigeria, Naval Chief Orders Field Commanders

Abuja — The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, has directed commanders of Nigerian Navy commands, units and establishments to intensify naval operations in order to safeguard Nigeria's territorial integrity and curb criminal activities within the country's maritime domain.

The directive was given during a strategic meeting at Naval Headquarters in Abuja with Flag Officers Commanding, commanders of tri-service operations, operational bases and logistics groups.

In a statement by the Acting Director of Naval Information, Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, the engagement formed part of efforts by the CNS, four months after assuming office, to reposition and strengthen naval operations across all areas in line with the Nigerian Navy's Total Spectrum Maritime Strategy.

Folorunsho explained that the meeting followed an extensive operational tour by the naval chief to various formations and units, where he interacted with personnel and consulted with key stakeholders to improve operational efficiency.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The initiative, he said, aligns with the CNS's vision of building a modern, agile and professional naval force capable of protecting Nigeria's maritime interests while working closely with other security agencies to achieve national security objectives.

During the meeting, Vice Admiral Abbas commended the operational achievements recorded under the Navy's flagship operation, Operation Delta Sentinel, as well as other ongoing maritime security operations.

He particularly praised the growing reliance on intelligence-led and technology-driven operations, which he noted have resulted in major seizures of stolen crude oil, destruction of illegal refining sites, arrests of suspected oil thieves and improved search-and-rescue activities.

According to him, these operations have helped to eliminate piracy in Nigeria's waters, boost oil production and prevent the loss of billions of naira to criminal networks operating in the maritime sector.

The naval chief also acknowledged the Federal Government's commitment to strengthening naval operations through strategic investments and improved welfare for personnel.

He further commended the contributions of the Nigerian Navy to ongoing counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations across joint military theatres in the country, urging commanders to sustain collaboration with sister services and other security agencies.

Reiterating his command philosophy, Vice Admiral Abbas emphasised discipline, integrity, merit, accountability and personnel welfare as essential pillars of effective leadership.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He urged commanders to reward merit, take responsibility for personnel and equipment under their command and ensure that available resources are efficiently utilised to strengthen the service.