Senegal Lawmakers Back Tougher Anti-LGBTQ+ Law

Parliament approved legislation doubling prison sentences and increasing fines for same-sex relations. Activists say the move reflects a broader push for stricter anti-LGBT laws in the region.

Senegal's parliament on Wednesday approved a bill doubling the maximum prison sentence for same-sex relations to 10 years.

Lawmakers passed the government-backed legislation by 135 votes to none, with three abstentions.

The law, which now requires the president's signature to take effect, was a major campaign promise of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko in 2024.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Law targets so-called 'acts against nature'

The latest law strengthens existing legislation that previously allowed prison terms of up to five years for what the penal code describes as "acts against nature."

The new law criminalizing the promotion of homosexuality also increased the fine to up to 10 million CFA francs ($17,700, €15,340) from 1.5 million CFA francs ($2,676.18).

Furthermore, it bars judges from granting suspended sentences or reducing a prison term below the minimum in the Muslim-majority West African country.

Rising anti-LGBTQ+ trend

Ahead of the passage of the law, between February 9 and February 24, some 27 men were arrested on suspicion of "acts against nature" as well as, in some cases, "voluntary transmission" of HIV, a crime carrying up to 10 years in prison, according to the International Federation for Human Rights.

Rights groups say the measure is part of a broader trend of stricter anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the region, following similar moves in countries including Burkina Faso and proposed legislation in Ghana.

More than half of the about 65 countries worldwide that criminalize same-sex relations are in Africa.