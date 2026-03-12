Nigeria: Amidst Several Attacks in Borno, Terrorists Attack Military Base in Yobe

"The gallant troops responded with exceptional manoeuvre and firepower," an army spokesperson said.

The Nigerian military has confirmed an attack on a military base in Yobe State by terrorists, but said they were repelled. This comes at a time of renewed attacks on military bases in neighbouring Borno State that have led to the death of many soldiers, including commanding officers.

Speaking on the Yobe attack, army spokesperson Sani Uba said on Wednesday that troops of Sector 2, Joint Task Force (North-East) Operation HADIN KAI, repelled coordinated attacks by terrorists on their location in Goniri, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe.

Mr Uba, a lieutenant colonel, said in a statement that troops of the 120 Task Force Battalion, Goniri, successfully contained and repelled the attacks launched by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

He said the attacks occurred between the night of 9 March and the early hours of 10 March, when the troops came under assault from multiple directions.

According to him, the terrorists were initially detected through surveillance assets approaching the military location simultaneously from Goniri village and Ngamdu junction in an attempt to encircle the camp.

"The gallant troops responded with exceptional manoeuvre and firepower, coordinating their defensive actions while reinforcements and the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI provided timely and decisive air support," he said.

Mr Uba said the terrorists were met with overwhelming resistance and were forced to withdraw after suffering heavy casualties.

He said that more than 20 terrorists were killed during the firefight, including a senior commander identified as Abu Yusu, who was said to be the Munzir of Dursula.

"Several terrorist bodies were left behind, while troops recovered weapons and equipment abandoned during the retreat, including machine guns, AK-47 rifles, bombs and assorted ammunition of various calibre," he said.

The spokesman said additional bodies were recovered during follow-up patrols conducted in the general area of Gwaigomari within the Timbuktu Triangle up to the early hours of 11 March.

He noted that some sections of the defensive perimeter at the military base were temporarily breached, while structures and vehicles within the camp sustained damage due to the intensity of the attack.

Mr Uba, however, said the injured troops had been evacuated and were in stable condition and receiving treatment.

He emphasised that the location remained firmly under the control of Operation HADIN KAI troops.

The spokesman added that ground forces, supported by the air component, were conducting follow-up operations and search missions in neighbouring communities where some wounded terrorists were believed to be hiding.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Operation HADIN KAI to the total defeat of the terrorist groups operating in the North-East region.

The renewed attacks

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the renewed attacks prompted a meeting between the Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, and the military chiefs.

At least five military formations have been targeted in less than a week.

On Monday, ISWAP terrorists invaded two military bases in Goniri and Kukawa, Borno State, killing a commanding officer, Umar Farouq, and some other soldiers.

Mr Farouq was the third senior military officer killed in less than a week in Borno. During the attacks, the terrorists also destroyed military operational vehicles.

However, the army said many terrorists were killed in the attack on the military base in Kukawa. A separate attack on a military base in Goniri was also repelled by the military, officials said.

Suspected ISWAP terrorists also attacked four military camps in Mainok, Jakana, Marte and Konduga (all in Borno), killing a senior officer and some soldiers. In a statement last week, the Nigerian Army said it repelled all the attacks and eliminated many terrorists.

These renewed assaults on military bases could be linked to "Camp Holocaust," a campaign launched by ISWAP early last year with the specific aim of targeting military formations and personnel.

A report by Good Governance Africa (GGA) indicates that about 16 military bases were attacked during the campaign last year. Similarly, the Institute of Security Studies (ISS) estimates that roughly 500 people were killed in no fewer than 200 attacks carried out under the deadly campaign.

The offensive appears to have escalated, with insurgents increasingly deploying advanced weapons, including armed drones. During attacks on Mainok, Jakana, Marte and Konduga, the military said the terrorists made use of armed drones.