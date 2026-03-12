Nigerian Troops Reportedly Reclaim Borno Village Seized By Boko Haram

Soldiers are now in control of the facility and surrounding areas after the operation.

Nigerian troops have reportedly killed several terrorists and regained control of a military formation in Ngoshe, a Borno village where insurgents killed many people and abducted dozens of locals, including women and children.

Daily Trust reports that the recapture operation was carried out in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and hunters on Wednesday.

The Daily Trust story on the recapture was also shared by President Bola Tinubu's Special Assistant on Social Media, Dada Olusegun.

However, the army has not confirmed the recapture as of the time of this report.

According to a security source, about 200 soldiers stationed in a neighbouring town, Pulka, were mobilised into Ngoshe last Friday and 60 were left behind. Those left behind later retreated when they saw a horde of terrorists approaching the village. The source said additional support was provided, and the military eventually reclaimed the village following an intense battle with the terrorists.

The Ngoshe attack, sources told this newspaper, was jointly carried out by Boko Haram and its rival faction, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). The village is near Mandara mountain in Gwoza, where a Boko Haram commander, Ali Ngulde, operates from.

The recapture came after the Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, summoned service chiefs earlier on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Musa, a retired army general and former chief of defence staff, acknowledged the killings of military operatives, but noted that the casualties were higher on the terrorists' side.

Attacks on military formations became rife, with more than five formations targeted in less than a week.

On Monday, ISWAP terrorists invaded two military bases in Goniri and Kukawa, Borno State, killing a commanding officer, Umar Farouq, and some other soldiers.

Mr Farouq was the third senior military officer killed in less than a week in Borno. During the attacks, the terrorists also destroyed military operational vehicles.

However, the army said many terrorists were killed in the attack on the military base in Kukawa. Another source said the attack on the Goniri military base was also repelled by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

Before the twin attacks, ISWAP invaded four military camps in Mainok, Jakana, Marte and Konduga [all in Borno], four days earlier, killing a senior officer and some soldiers. In a statement last week, the Nigerian Army said it repelled all the attacks and eliminated many terrorists.

These renewed assaults on military bases could be linked to "Camp Holocaust," a campaign launched by ISWAP early last year with the specific aim of targeting military formations and personnel.

A report by Good Governance Africa (GGA) indicates that about 16 military bases were attacked during the campaign last year. Similarly, the Institute of Security Studies (ISS) estimates that roughly 500 people were killed in no fewer than 200 attacks carried out under the deadly campaign.

The offensive appears to have escalated, with insurgents increasingly deploying advanced weapons, including armed drones. During attacks on Mainok, Jakana, Marte and Konduga, the military said the terrorists made use of armed drones.

The military has not issued a statement about the reclaiming of Ngoshe. Meanwhile, the dozens of people kidnapped from the village are still held captive. A video of the victims, including children, who were clad in military uniforms, was released last week by the terrorists.