Nigeria: Defence Minister Directs Service Chiefs to Intensify Operations Against Terrorists

Nigeria's Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, has directed the service chiefs to immediately recalibrate military operations across multiple theatres following a surge in brazen terrorist attacks.

Mr Musa disclosed this in a Facebook post on Thursday, after convening an emergency combat audit with the service chiefs the day before at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that Mr Musa, a retired army general and former chief of defence staff, summoned the service chiefs on Wednesday, acknowledging the killings of military operatives, while noting that the casualties were higher on the terrorists' side.

At least three senior military officers have been killed in the last week by terrorists believed to be members of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). The insurgents have also attacked more than five military formations in the North-east, inflicting casualties and heavy damage on the military.

In a rare operational collaboration, ISWAP and the Boko Haram under the command of Ali Ndulge in Mandara mountain, Gwoza, also invaded Ngoshe, killing many civilians and abducting over 100 women and children.

While the abductees remain in captivity, the military reportedly reclaimed the village on Wednesday. The recapture of the village coincided with the meeting between Mr Musa and the service chiefs.

Focus of the meeting

According to the minister, the meeting reviewed recent attacks and assessed the effectiveness of ongoing military operations, leading to new operational directives aimed at dismantling terrorist and bandit networks threatening the country.

While noting that specific tactical adjustments remain classified to protect troops and ensure mission success, Mr Musa said the military leadership has ordered a "forceful recalibration" of operations across affected regions.

Mr Musa stated that the service chiefs "have been tasked with an immediate and forceful recalibration of military operations across multiple theatres in various regions to dismantle the networks of terrorists and bandits threatening our nation."

He added that the service chiefs are now exercising direct, on-site command to strengthen coordination among troops and intensify pressure on armed groups.

Mr Musa also said the armed forces conducted a comprehensive review of Nigeria's national military strategy during the meeting to ensure quicker and more decisive responses to emerging security threats.

According to him, the revised strategy provides a stronger operational framework to deliver measurable results in ongoing counter-terrorism campaigns.

Despite the recent attacks, the defence chief said troops have continued to record successes on the battlefield, including the neutralisation of key terrorist commanders and the disruption of their operational networks.

"I can assure Nigerians that our efforts will continue relentlessly until these elements are fully dismantled," he said.

Nigeria has been battling insurgency and banditry for over a decade, particularly in the northern region, where terrorist groups and armed gangs have repeatedly targeted communities and military formations.

The insurgency is now heading southward with jihadi groups and criminal bandits establishing strongholds in parts of Oyo, Ondo and other southern states.