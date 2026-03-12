Liberia Pays Tribute to Past Generations

-During 110th Decoration Day Observance

Monrovia, March 12, 2026 -- The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Education (Liberia), on Wednesday hosted a solemn program to commemorate National Decoration Day, honoring the memory and enduring contributions of Liberians who have passed on.

The official ceremony marking the 110th National Decoration Day was held on March 11, 2026, at Providence Baptist Church in Monrovia, bringing together government officials, academics, civil society representatives, religious and traditional leaders, and other distinguished guests.

Delivering special remarks, Jarso Maley Jallah, Minister of Education, emphasized that every nation is shaped by individuals whose sacrifices and contributions leave lasting impacts on society and help define the nation's identity.

Minister Jallah noted that while some individuals are prominently recorded in national history, many others remain unsung heroes whose efforts and sacrifices also played vital roles in shaping Liberia.

"National Decoration Day calls on us to remember them all," she said, stressing the importance of honoring both the known and the forgotten contributors to the nation's development.

Reflecting on Liberia's past, the education minister acknowledged that the country's history has included periods of hardship and conflict. She stressed that the observance of Decoration Day serves as a reminder of the nation's responsibility to preserve peace and strengthen democratic institutions.

Meanwhile, Samuel A. Stevquoah III, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, delivered the official Decoration Day message on behalf of Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

In the message, President Boakai described Decoration Day as a deeply meaningful tradition that unites Liberians in remembrance of family members, friends, and national figures whose sacrifices helped shape the country.

"As we remember those who have gone before us, we are reminded that a nation is built not only by those who are living, but also by those who have passed on," the President's statement said.

The President further encouraged Liberians to reflect on the deeper meaning of the observance and to "decorate their own lives with patriotism and a deep love for country."

Delivering the sermon, Samuel B. Reeves Jr., Senior Pastor of Providence Baptist Church, urged Liberians to stand with purpose, respect the rule of law, combat corruption, and protect the country's democratic values.

Rev. Reeves reminded the congregation that the sacrifices of past generations should inspire citizens to serve the nation with integrity, noting that freedom and national progress require courage, responsibility, and commitment from every Liberian.

Following the indoor program, government officials, including Ministers Stevquoah and Jallah, laid wreaths on the graves of former Liberian Presidents Joseph Jenkins Roberts and William V. S. Tubman, as well as at monuments honoring the first settlers who arrived in Liberia.

Authorities also reported that in Grand Gedeh County, officials laid wreaths on the grave of fallen President Samuel Kanyon Doe.

National Decoration Day is observed annually on the second Wednesday of March to honor deceased loved ones and recognize the contributions of past generations.

The observance dates back to 1916, when it was established during the administration of Daniel Edward Howard, and it remains one of Liberia's most respected national traditions of remembrance and reflection.