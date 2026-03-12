Liberia: Senate Hangs Contempt On Finance Minister, Health Minister, & CSA Boss

Capitol Hill, March 12, 2026: The Liberian Senate has cited Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, Health Minister Dr. Louise Mapleh Kpoto, and Civil Service Agency Director-General Josiah F. Joekai, Jr. for contempt after they failed to appear before the Senate as mandated.

Recently, the Senate summoned officials from the Ministries of Education, Health, Finance, and the Civil Service Agency to appear before the "Committee of a Whole" on March 10, 2026. This move followed concerns raised by Gbarpolu County Senator Amara M. Konneh regarding unpaid volunteer teachers and health workers, despite budget allocations for their sectors.

Those summoned included Education Minister Dr. Jarso M. Jallah, Health Minister Dr. Louise Kpoto, Finance Minister Hon. Augustine K. Ngafuan, and CSA Director-General Hon. Josiah Joekai.

The Senate's decision underscores growing unease over the welfare of volunteer workers in essential sectors.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The cited officials are now required to appear before the Senate's plenary on Thursday at 12:00 p.m., accompanied by their lawyers, to explain why they should not be held in contempt.

The Senate plenary reached this decision on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, after the officials failed to appear at a scheduled 1:00 p.m. session to address national concerns about the status of volunteer health workers and teachers.

Only the education minister, Jarso Maley Jallah, formally communicated her absence, citing participation in an emergency Cabinet meeting called by the President.