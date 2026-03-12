Guinea: 'Guinea's Border Aggression Threatens Regional Peace

editorial

Guinea's recurring armed incursion into Liberia's border town in Foya District, Lofa County, is not just a violation of Liberian sovereignty but an act of provocation.

Last week, Guinean troops crossed into Liberia, claiming land, halting construction projects, and threatening local residents. They claimed a sand extraction site on the Makona River belonged to Guinea, seizing equipment and intimidating workers.

Tensions flared up on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, when Guinean soldiers again crossed into Liberian territory, firing sporadic gunshots and briefly raising their national flag on Liberian soil. The escalation follows similar actions weeks earlier at the Sierra Leonean border, where Guinean troops allegedly detained six Sierra Leonean soldiers over a border dispute.

Such hostility in the region not only infringes on Liberia and Sierra Leone's territorial integrity but also constitutes an act of war. An act of war is an intentional, hostile act by one state or organized group against another, typically involving the use of armed force, invasion, or destruction of property, intended to compel an opponent to fulfill a specific will.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

It signifies a formal or informal state of armed conflict. This is a deliberate action intended to provoke or initiate a state of war, serving as a casus belli (justification for war).

Guinean soldiers are well aware that such violations pose a significant threat not only to Liberia's sovereignty but could destabilize the region and plunge it into armed conflict.

The actions of Guinea in the Mano River region must not only be seen as violations of Liberia and Sierra Leone's territorial integrity, but also as an affront to international law.

Guinea must stop its provocative aggression against its immediate neighbors and refrain from acts that would undermine the spirit of good neighborliness that ought to underpin relations between nations.

Its encroachment on Liberia's territory has stirred fears of broader military conflict, which could spark political instability and social unrest. Nobody wants war in the region, not after the region witnessed brutal civil wars in Liberia and Sierra Leone, and partly in neighboring Ivory Coast.

However, Liberia will not stand idle and watch its territories be taken away by an aggressive neighbor, as was displayed by youths in the border region.

In the same vein, the Liberian Government must articulate its rightful claims to its territory while simultaneously engaging in dialogue to forge a path toward re-establishing good neighborly relations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Guinea Legal Affairs Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Government must continue to engage with the Guinean authorities, and the soldiers responsible for these repeated provocations should be held accountable.

This is not the time to open another war front in the face of growing global instability. The region does not want this, and Liberians are not prepared for another war either. The citizens of Liberia are entitled to live under a government that asserts and defends their sovereignty.