Guinean Soldiers Open Sporadic Fire At Liberian Border

Foya District, Lofa County - March 12, 2026 -- Tensions have flared along the Liberia-Guinea border in Sorlumba Clan, Foya District, after Guinean soldiers allegedly crossed into Liberian territory, firing sporadic gunshots and briefly raising their national flag on Liberian soil.

This incident comes just two weeks after a prior incursion in which Guinean soldiers reportedly entered the same Liberian border town and laid siege to the area in what observers describe as an unprovoked attack.

The Guinean soldiers reportedly crossed into Liberian territory near Sorlumba, disrupting a road construction project. They claimed a sand extraction site on the Makona River belonged to Guinea, seizing equipment and intimidating workers.

The escalation follows similar actions weeks earlier at the Sierra Leonean border, where Guinean troops allegedly detained six Sierra Leonean soldiers.

The recent clash near the Makona border left one Liberian, Edward T. Lebbie, an employee of the Foya District Commissioner's Office, injured by gunfire. Lebbie is currently being treated at Foya Bong Mines Hospital.

Witnesses report that Guinean soldiers, accompanying a group of Guinean civilians, entered a disputed area within Liberian territory, intensifying tensions.

The civilians were reportedly angered by claims that Guinean soldiers had previously been mistreated by Liberian residents. When Liberian youths attempted to block the group's entry, Guinean soldiers allegedly fired several shots, causing panic among nearby towns.

In response, local youths from surrounding communities mobilized, seizing control of the Sorlumba Port of Entry and vowing to defend Liberia's territorial integrity. Chants from the crowd echoed their determination to protect Liberian land.

Community sources claim that Guinean soldiers initially planted their national flag on Liberian soil, but mounting pressure from residents forced them to remove it and retreat temporarily.

However, reports suggest the soldiers later returned and rehoisted their flag in the disputed area, prompting fears of a potential standoff.

Local officials believe the confrontation may be linked to warnings issued by Guinean soldiers a day earlier, after residents compelled them to take down their flag from contested land.

Currently, there are no visible personnel from the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) or the national police deployed in Sorlumba, leaving residents concerned about their safety and the lack of state security in the volatile area. Despite the violence, no deaths have been confirmed as of press time.

The Sorlumba Clan border region has emerged as a flashpoint amid ongoing territorial disputes, with citizens anxious about their safety and the region's stability.

Tensions remain high, with reports that youths in Foya are regrouping and threatening retaliatory actions against Guinean soldiers--a development that could further escalate the crisis if not addressed by national authorities.

Residents are urging the Government of Liberia to act swiftly to protect the nation's territorial integrity and ensure the safety of citizens living along the border. Further developments are expected as both Liberian and Guinean authorities assess the evolving situation.