Nigeria: Customs Intercepts 1,907 Explosive-Making Compressors in Kwara

The Nigeria Customs Service, Kwara Area Command, on Wednesday, unveiled a large haul of seized items intercepted during anti-smuggling operations in the state.

The seizures included 222 compressors believed to be used in the production of explosives, 1,107 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 14 vehicles and 317 jerrycans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Other items seized include 120 sacks of illegally mined lithium ore, used clothing, tyres and imported sugar, with a total Duty Paid Value of N478,171,315.

Speaking during a guided tour of the seized goods, the Acting Area Controller of the command, Najeem Akanmu Ogundeyi, highlighted the potential security threat posed by some of the items.

"Do you know what these compressors are used for? All the security personnel here know what they are used for. They are used for the production of explosives, and that is why we intercepted them," he said.

He warned that despite repeated warnings, some criminal elements continue to undermine government policies through smuggling activities.

"Our operations show that intelligence-led enforcement and strategic patrols can stop these illegal activities," he said.

On revenue generation, Ogundeyi disclosed that the Kwara Command collected N2,527,531,290 from excise activities during the period under review.