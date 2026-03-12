Nigeria: Ramadan - Yobe First Lady Distributes Foods to 2,000 Women

The First Lady of Yobe State, Hafsat Kollere Buni, has distributed food items to 2,000 vulnerable women across the state.

Hajiya Buni, who also serves as the state coordinator of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), said the gesture was aimed at supporting vulnerable women during the holy month of Ramadan across the 17 local government areas of the state.

The First Lady, who was represented by the state's Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Mairo Ahmad Amshi, said the RHI would continue to empower women, enhance community resilience, and support vulnerable populations in the state.

She emphasised that such initiatives are critical in addressing food insecurity and promoting the welfare of women across Yobe State.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to her, the Ramadan packages contain essential food items including rice, spaghetti, and cooking oil, aimed at easing the burden on widows and vulnerable women during the sacred month of fasting.

She added that the programme seeks to reach vulnerable women across the state, providing not only food support but also a renewed sense of hope and empowerment.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for the Yobe State Ministry of Women Affairs, Yajalo Badama, said the gesture aligns with the vision and leadership of Mai Mala Buni, who consistently encourages government appointees to extend support and relief to the less privileged across the state.

She noted that the humanitarian effort reflects the core values of service and empathy inspired by Ramadan, while also reinforcing the people-centred leadership style championed by Governor Buni.

Badama added that the initiative further underscores the administration's commitment to ensuring that the dividends of democracy reach every community, particularly the most vulnerable, so that no one is left behind.