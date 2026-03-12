Nigeria: PDP Crisis - Wike's Faction's Bot Sues for Unity, Says Enough of Litigations

The faction says endless legal battles by aggrieved members must give way to reconciliation and unity for the party to consolidate.

The National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the faction, Abdulrahman Mohammed, stated this during the faction's Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting, led by Mao Ohuabunwa, in Abuja.

Mr Mohammed emphasised that recent judicial outcomes should serve as a final signal for members to sheathe their swords.

"The court has spoken once again that the rule of law must prevail in our party's internal affairs.

"I want to call on all party stakeholders and leaders to unite for the betterment of our party. Enough of litigations that will delay our activities towards the 2027 general election", he said.

He said that the meeting, presided over by Mr Ohuabunwa, served as a platform to outline the party's roadmap for the coming weeks, including state congresses and the National Convention.

In his address, Mr Ohuabunwa described the gathering as a "defining moment" for the PDP and called for wisdom, institutional memory, and calm reflection on the way forward.

"This gathering comes at a defining moment in the life of the PDP; one that calls not for emotion or haste, but for wisdom, institutional memory, and calm reflection.

"As the Board of Trustees, we are not merely participants in party affairs; we are the custodians of its soul, its values, and its constitutional integrity.

"Our party has recently recorded significant milestones in its ongoing process of internal reorganisation and strengthening.

"Across the country, we have successfully conducted ward and local government congresses, which were largely peaceful, transparent and reflective of the democratic spirit that defines our party.

"These exercises demonstrate that the PDP remains deeply rooted in participatory democracy and the will of its members at the grassroots," he said.

He expressed optimism that the state congresses scheduled for this weekend would further consolidate the process and strengthen the party's structures across the federation.

He added that the congresses were not merely administrative exercises but critical steps in renewing the PDP's legitimacy, inclusiveness, and vitality.

"In the same spirit, preparations are underway for our National Convention scheduled for 29 and 30 March.. This will provide the party with an opportunity to further reposition itself and reaffirm its commitment to democratic principles, unity, and national service.

"It is also important to acknowledge the recent judgements of the Court of Appeal, which have affirmed the legality and authority of the National Caretaker Committee, led by Alhaji Abdulrahman Mohammed.

"These judicial pronouncements have provided the much-needed clarity and stability within the party.

"As a law-abiding political organisation, we respect the decisions of the courts and will continue to conduct our affairs in accordance with the rule of law and the provisions of our party constitution", he added.