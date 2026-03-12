Nigeria: 2027 - Wike-Backed PDP Fixes 25 May for Presidential Primaries

The NEC also fixed the submission of the membership register for 10 April, State Assembly primaries for 2 May, National Assembly primaries for 9 May, and gubernatorial primaries for 16 May.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), backed by Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has released its timetable for 2027 General Elections, fixing 25 May for the presidential primary election.

The party announced the development in a communique issued at the end of the 106th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, read by the National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, in Abuja on Wednesday.

The NEC fixed the submission of the membership register for 10 April, the State Assembly primaries for 2 May, the National Assembly primaries for 9 May, and the gubernatorial primaries for 16 May.

It explained that the timetable was in line with the revised timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 General Elections as issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), pursuant to the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

It noted the proposed schedule of activities in compliance with the INEC timetable, including the submission of the party's register of members to the commission and the conduct of party primaries for various elective offices.

"This also included the timelines for the resolution of disputes arising from such primaries," it added.

It urged all organs and stakeholders of the party to commence the necessary preparations and ensure strict adherence to the approved timetable and all relevant statutory provisions.

The NEC commended the National Caretaker Working Committee (NCWC) led by Abdulrahman Mohammed for its commitment and efforts in stabilising the party and guiding its affairs during this transitional period.

The committee noted with satisfaction the successful conduct of the Ward and Local Government Congresses, while the State Congresses were scheduled to be held this weekend across the country.

It expressed confidence that the congress would be peaceful, transparent, and in strict compliance with the constitution and guidelines of the party.

The NEC further approved the conduct of the Zonal Congresses scheduled to take place in a fortnight, as part of the party's orderly progression toward the National Convention.

It called on all leaders, stakeholders, and members across the country to remain united, disciplined, and focused, and to support all processes leading to the successful conduct of the State, Zonal, and National Convention activities.

Electoral Act: Nigerian lawmakers re-amend bill for INEC to change 2027 election dates

It welcomed the Court of Appeal's judgements affirming the leadership and authority of the NCWC, noting that the rulings have strengthened the Party's constitutional processes and stability.

The communique emphasised the urgent need for reconciliation, unity, and collective responsibility among all party leaders and stakeholders.

It stressed that the PDP's strength lies in its ability to resolve internal disagreements through dialogue, mutual respect, and adherence to party structures.

The NEC further called on all parties involved in disputes within the party to embrace reconciliation and refrain from pursuing further litigation at the Supreme Court, in the overriding interest of unity, stability, and the future of the party.

It approved the commencement and expansion of the party's electronic membership registration as part of efforts to modernise the party's membership database, strengthen grassroots participation, and enhance transparency and efficiency in party administration.

The party reaffirmed preparations for the forthcoming National Convention, scheduled for 29 and 30 March, during which a new National Working Committee (NWC) would be elected in accordance with the party's constitution.

The NEC reaffirmed the party's commitment to democratic principles, national unity, good governance, and the welfare of Nigerians, while assuring citizens that the PDP remains the most credible platform for responsible leadership and national development.

It expressed optimism for renewed unity and determination among party leaders and members, to strengthen the party's position for greater national service.