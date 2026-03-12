Liberia: Activist Stanley Quaye Condemns Guinea Encroachment On Liberia's Territory, Repeats Calls for Stronger Military Presence

Ottawa — Liberian human rights defender based in Canada Stanley Quaye has strongly criticized what he describes as the unacceptable encroachment on Liberia's territory by neighboring Guinea, warning that the government's silence and inaction could undermine the country's sovereignty.

Quaye further warned the Liberian government to prepare for a possible armed invasion by Guinean troops or armed jihadists from the Sahel region.

According to him, he consulted with several international security organizations which cautioned that Liberia must be prepared for a potential large-scale invasion by either the Guinean army or armed jihadists who could possibly use Guinean territory.

He expressed concern that reports of Guinean presence or activities in areas believed to be within Liberia's borders have not been met with a firm response from the Government of Liberia.

According to Quaye, protecting national territory is one of the fundamental responsibilities of any government, and failure to act decisively sends the wrong signal both domestically and internationally.

Quaye stressed that territorial integrity must never be compromised and urged Liberian authorities to address the situation with urgency and seriousness.

He argued that diplomatic engagement with Guinea should be pursued immediately to clarify and resolve any border-related disputes.

At the same time, he emphasized the need for Liberia to invest more heavily in its national defense. Quaye called on the government to strengthen the Armed Forces of Liberia, noting that a capable and well-equipped military is essential for safeguarding the country's borders and maintaining national security.

"A nation that cannot defend its territory risks losing control over its sovereignty," Quaye warned, adding that building a stronger military would not only deter encroachment but also reinforce Liberia's ability to respond to potential threats.

He further urged policymakers to prioritize defense spending, improve training for soldiers, and modernize military infrastructure.

According to Quaye, a stronger defense force would boost national confidence and demonstrate Liberia's commitment to protecting its borders.

Quaye called on the Government of Liberia to treat the issue as a matter of national importance, insisting that the country's territorial integrity must remain non-negotiable.