Ghana: Veep Urges More Opportunities for Women

The Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has called for greater confidence among women and stronger efforts to create opportunities for the next generation, urging leaders to ensure that women were not left behind in national development.

Speaking during the commemoration of International Women's Day at the Presidency yesterday, the Vice President said women have always played important roles in society and must not be excluded from leadership, science, and decision-making spaces.

"In this part of the world we need to come together. There is so much left to be done by all of us. We don't have the luxury of fighting each other," she said. She encouraged women in leadership positions to mentor younger women and help bring others along the path of success.

According to her, history shows that women in the Global South have long contributed to economic, social, and cultural life through work in farming, trade, healthcare, governance, and industry.

The Vice President cited the example of fish processing in coastal communities, where women smoke and preserve fish using techniques that involve temperature control and heat distribution. "This is called thermodynamics. So do not tell me women do not know physics," she said.

She also pointed out that women have historically played roles in leadership structures, noting that Queen Mothers held their own courts and were expected to understand the law. She questioned why women were sometimes underrepresented in areas such as science and leadership today, urging society to reflect on what may have gone wrong and how to correct it.

"Women didn't just appear in the world. We have been here for a long time and we are not going anywhere," Professor Opoku-Agyemang stressed.

She added, "When people say it is lonely at the top, it is often because you are the only one there. What are we doing to bring others along with us?"

The Vice President also urged those with influence and privilege to use their voices to support women who work in less visible sectors, including market traders, street vendors, and women working from home.

Also speaking at the event, Deputy Chief of Staff, in charge of administration, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, praised the Vice President for opening doors for women in leadership. She said the presence of women across key roles within the Presidency reflected the growing contribution of women to public service and national development.

Ms. Bampoe Addo highlighted the achievements of trailblazing Ghanaian women such as Georgina Theodora Wood and Esther Afua Ocloo, saying their success continued to inspire younger generations.