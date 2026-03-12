Ghana: Bono East Police Seizes 397 Slabs of Suspected Cannabis in Techiman

12 March 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By STEPHANIE BIRIKO RANG

THE Bono East Regional Police Command has seized 397 slabs of dried plant material suspected to be cannabis following a road accident involving an unregistered tricycle.

Police said the incident occurred at around 14:00 hours near Techiman Methodist Park, when a Motor King tricycle, locally known as an Aboboyaa, ridden by 48-year-old Robert Tannor and carrying 14 bags of charcoal, collided with a stationary Kia Rhino truck.

A statement signed by Staff Officer and Public Relations Officer of the Bono East Regional Police Command, ASP Mr Appiah Danquah, and shared with The Ghanaian Times said that upon responding to the scene, officers discovered that the charcoal bags concealed the suspected narcotic.

The total of 397 slabs were retrieved and secured by the police.

The tricycle rider, who sustained severe leg injuries in the accident, was rushed to Holy Family Hospital, Techiman, for treatment and placed under police guard.

Police confirmed that the Kia Rhino truck sped off from the scene. Authorities appealed to members of the public to assist in tracing the driver to aid ongoing investigations.

