Ghana: Prosecution Urges Court to Dismiss Wontumi's No-Case Submission

12 March 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By MALIK SULLEMANA

THE Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, has urged the High Court in Accra to dismiss a submission of no-case to answer led by Bernard Antwi-Boasiako in an alleged illegal mining case.

According to him, the prosecution had presented credible, admissible and legally sufficient evidence covering all the essential elements of the offences charged.

Dr Srem-Sai told the court that documentary evidence before it established the mineral rights involved and the absence of the statutory approval required for the mining activities.

He added that witness testimonies also demonstrated the deployment of mining machinery and the extraction of gold on the concession.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

"We, therefore, pray that the submission of no-case to answer be dismissed in its entirety and the accused persons be called upon to open their defence," he stated.

The court, presided over by Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay, adjourned the case to March 16 for a ruling on the submission.

Mr Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, together with his company, Akonta Mining, and a director, Kwame Antwi, are facing charges related to illegal mining.

The prosecution alleges that the accused assigned mineral rights to Henry Okum and Michael Gyedu Ayisi to mine on the company's concession without the prior approval of the sector minister and purposely facilitated an unlicensed mining operation at Samreboi in the Western Region.

Lawyers for Mr Antwi-Boasiako had earlier asked the court to acquit and discharge the accused persons pursuant to Section 173 of the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (Act 30).

They argued that the prosecution had failed to establish the offences with credible and sufficient evidence.

Lead counsel Andy Appiah-Kubi contended that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case under the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), as amended by the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 995).

He therefore urged the court to uphold the submission of no case to answer and acquit and discharge the accused persons.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.