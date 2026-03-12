Nigeria: Demolitions - Court Postpones Lagos Protest Leaders' Trial

The magistrate rescheduled the trial, which stemmed from protests against demolitions by the Lagos State Government.

A chief magistrate's court in Yaba, Lagos, on Wednesday, adjourned the trial of Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Soweto, and Dele Frank, leaders of a protest at the Lagos State House of Assembly in Alausa in January.

Soweto and Mr Frank led the protest on 28 January this year against months-long demolitions carried out in waterfront communities including Makoko by the state government.

The magistrate, I.O. Alaka, rescheduled the hearing for 24 April, following the absence of Mr Frank, who reportedly fell ill.

Defence lawyer O.C. Olagunju told the court that Mr Frank had been taken to a traditional healing home.

"My lord, the second defendant is not in court because he fell ill last night and was rushed to a healing home. People in riverine areas often use healing homes instead of orthodox hospitals," Mr Olagunju said.

"We apologise on his behalf. His absence is not deliberate, and he is eager to face the trial."

The police prosecutor, Anthony Ihiehie, an assistant superintendent of police, expressed displeasure over Mr Frank's absence, requesting a bench warrant because no medical report confirmed his illness.

Mrs Alaka, however, granted Mr Frank the benefit of the doubt, noting that the surety for his bail should have been present.

She adjourned the case until 24 April for mention.

Outside the courtroom, Soweto described the trial as politically motivated and aimed at silencing critics of government demolition policies.

"This is a sham trial. The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, wants to jail us simply because we dare challenge policies that force poor people out of their communities," he said, vowing to return for the proceedings on the next date. "We are not afraid of this trial," Soweto said.

The activist, who sustained injuries during the 28 January protest, said he is still undergoing physiotherapy.

"I cannot stand, walk, or bend for long periods without pain. But I have no regrets. What we fought against is a criminal policy unfit for a democratic society," he added.

He also called on the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, to investigate police actions during protests in waterfront communities, including the reported deaths of 12 people in Makoko and 35 in Oworonshoki.

Also, Members of the Coalition Against Demolition, Forced Eviction, Landgrabbing, and Displacement in Lagos State gathered outside the court to show solidarity with the defendants.

Background

Messrs Soweto and Frank were arraigned on 29 January over their alleged involvement in protests against illegal demolitions, forced evictions, and land grabbing affecting residents of Makoko.

They face five counts, including conspiracy, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, unlawful assembly, obstruction of traffic, and singing abusive songs against the police and Lagos State Government.

But Mrs Alaka granted both bail at N200,000 each, with two responsible sureties per defendant.

The court released the men into the personal custody of their lawyer, Femi Falana, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), pending formal perfection of the bail conditions.

Mr Falana described the charges as illegal and in violation of Sections 39 and 40 of the Nigerian constitution, which guarantee freedom of expression and assembly.

He told the court that the defendants had been detained since the protest, denied contact with the outside world, and sustained injuries during their arrest. Video evidence submitted by the lawyer purportedly showed the protest was peaceful.

The protest

The defendants were arrested and charged following a protest on 28 January, organised by residents to oppose demolitions in waterfront communities including Makoko, Owode-Onirin, Oworonshoki, and Ajegunle.

Civil society groups, including the #EndBadGovernance Movement (Lagos Chapter) and Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), joined the residents.

PREMIUM TIMES reporters observed protesters marching peacefully from Ikeja Underbridge to the State House of Assembly, carrying placards reading "Save Our Souls" and "Stop the Killings, Stop Demolition of Our Homes."

The Lagos State Police described the protest as disruptive, alleging that protesters blocked Awolowo Way for over six hours, used loudspeakers to intimidate the public, carried a coffin, and sat on the highway.

Civil society observers, journalists, and medical volunteers, however, reported that officers deployed teargas directly at unarmed civilians.

Several protesters and journalists sustained injuries, and personal property, work tools, and vehicles were reportedly seized.

Civil society groups demanded the immediate release of all detained protesters, the return of seized property, the suspension of Commissioner of Police Moshood Jimoh, and a halt to ongoing demolition operations.

The Lagos State Government defended the demolitions, citing safety risks posed by buildings along waterways and under high-tension power lines.

However, critics argue the actions disproportionately affect poor communities without consultation, compensation, or resettlement.