Liberia: Senate Passes Bill to Establish Labor Courts in Four Counties

Capitol Building, Liberian Senate, March 10, 2026: The Liberian Senate has passed a bill to establish Labor Courts in Lofa, Grand Cape Mount, Grand Bassa, and Bomi Counties.

The establishment of these courts marks a significant step toward improving access to justice for both workers and employers.

Passed on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, the bill seeks to amend Chapter 23 of the New Judiciary Law to ensure that Labor Courts are operational in counties with frequent labor disputes.

According to the Senate, the amendment addresses long-standing challenges faced by workers and employers due to the limited number of Labor Courts nationwide.

Lofa County Senator Joseph K. Jallah, one of the bill's proponents, emphasized that the legislation will decentralize labor justice, making dispute resolution more accessible beyond the capital.

Senator Jallah also noted that these specialized courts will provide a faster, more accessible forum for resolving employment-related conflicts than general courts.