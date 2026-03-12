Liberia: Govt Moves to Resolve LAC Land, Crops Dispute With Communities

The Government of Liberia has acknowledged its indebtedness to residents in Compound #3 of the Liberia Agriculture Company (LAC) concession area in Grand Bassa County and has promised an amicable settlement.

Speaking at a stakeholders' engagement on Saturday, 7 March 2026, Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah told affected citizens that the government will address their grievances.

"We have the names of all the affected persons, and from the documents I've received, the government owes you a little more than US$ 200,000," Dr. Nuetah said. "We are obligated to you. I will take this report to the Executive and then organize a meeting with elders and traditional leaders to convey the government's decision."

Minister Nuetah noted that the debt was not incurred by the current administration but emphasized that government is continuity--and the Boakai-Koung administration will pay all affected parties.

He clarified that LAC does not owe the communities; the indebtedness lies with the government, amounting to approximately US$ 200,000. Earlier payments of about US$ 67,000 have already been made. The agreement dates back to 2004, during the administration of Interim President Gyude Bryant.

Residents in the LAC concession area complained that LAC encroached on their land, uprooted crops, and made limited or no payment for the damage. Deputy Grand Zoe of Grand Bassa County, Thompson Zuagar, presented their plight and warned that citizens had been planning unspecified actions in response.

Following the government's acceptance of responsibility, community members resolved to hold off on further action pending a final decision. Dr. Nuetah pledged to communicate the government's position within 30 days.