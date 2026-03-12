Nigeria: One in Three Nigerian Adolescents Underweight - Report

This is according to the 2025 State of the Health of the Nation Report released by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare

A new report has shown that about one in three adolescents in Nigeria is underweight, raising fresh concerns about nutrition, food security and the long-term health of young people in the country.

The 2025 State of the Health of the Nation Report released by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, shows that 31 per cent of adolescents aged 10-19 years are classified as thin or underweight, highlighting persistent nutritional challenges that could affect their growth, development and future health outcomes.

Health experts warn that poor nutrition during adolescence, a critical stage of growth, can affect physical development, cognitive performance and reproductive health later in life.

For girls, inadequate nutrition during adolescence can increase the risk of complications when they eventually become mothers.

Growing nutrition concerns

The findings add to mounting evidence that adolescent nutrition remains a major public health concern in Nigeria.

In an earlier report, PREMIUM TIMES highlighted how rising food inflation and worsening household food insecurity are contributing to increasing levels of stunting, thinness and micronutrient deficiencies, including deficiencies in iron, zinc and vitamin A.

Also, malnutrition remains widespread across the country, with children among the most affected.

Data shows that about two million Nigerian children suffer from severe acute malnutrition (SAM), yet only two in every 10 receive treatment.

Severe acute malnutrition occurs when children do not receive enough nutrients and energy to grow properly.

The condition weakens the immune system and increases vulnerability to infections, which can lead to death if left untreated.

The burden of malnutrition is particularly severe in northern Nigeria, where conflict, poverty and limited access to healthcare have worsened the crisis.

In Katsina State, the humanitarian organisation Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) recently reported that more than 650 children have died from complications linked to severe acute malnutrition this year.

Findings from the health report

Despite the high rate of underweight adolescents, the report indicates that 63 per cent of Nigerian adolescents fall within the normal weight range.

However, the ministry warned that the proportion classified as underweight remains a concern.

"Approximately one-third are classified as thin (underweight), indicating that undernutrition may remain a concern in this age group," the report stated.

The report also found that five per cent of adolescents are overweight, while one per cent are classified as obese.

Government response

In response to these challenges, the federal government said it has expanded school-based health programmes aimed at improving adolescent health and nutrition.

The initiatives include nutrition education, routine health screening, deworming services and hygiene promotion, delivered through schools and community health programmes.

The report noted that adolescents in Nigeria face a wide range of interconnected health challenges beyond nutrition.

These include mental health conditions, sexual and reproductive health risks, infectious diseases, non-communicable diseases, substance use, disability and obesity.

To address these issues, the government said current interventions are shifting towards integrated, age-appropriate and gender-responsive services, delivered through health facilities, schools and community platforms.