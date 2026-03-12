Nigeria: Leadership Crisis Rocks Oyo Adc

IBADAN — TWO factions of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in Oyo State, yesterday, laid claim to the leadership of the Membership Revalidation and Membership Registration, MRMR, Committee ahead of the ongoing membership exercise in the state.

The dispute deepened when the ADC leadership in the state reaffirmed Mr Ayo Akinyemi as the duly recognised chairman of the committee, dismissing claims by another camp that a separate committee had been constituted.

The clarification was issued by the party's Publicity Secretary, Bimpe Adelowo, during a press conference held at the ADC Secretariat in Mokola, Ibadan.

Adelowo stated that Mr Ayo Akinyemi remained the recognised chairman of the MRMR Committee in Oyo State, while Professor Folake Tafita serves as the committee's secretary, stressing that both officials are the only recognised representatives of the committee in the state.

The development followed an earlier announcement by Bisi Ilaka, a former Chief of Staff to Governor Seyi Makinde, who on Monday, unveiled the names of ten additional members of what he described as his committee.

Responding to the development, Adelowo insisted that the only committee recognised by the party's national leadership is the one headed by Akinyemi.

According to her, the committee was formally inaugurated on February 12, 2026, in Abuja by the national leadership of the party.

Addressing the controversy, Adelowo said the committee was properly constituted with representatives from the three senatorial districts in the state and mandated to conduct the membership revalidation and registration exercise.

"There is no other committee saddled with this function in Oyo State. We only know of one committee, and that is the committee whose names were submitted to Abuja.

"It's a party that cuts across all sectors. We are not religiously biased and neither are we ethnically biased.

"Anyone who is doing something else should just conserve their energy and come back to the fold so that we can push this party forward.

"It does not pay anyone to sit behind the fence or on the fence and continue to throw tantrums inside in order to distort the progress we are making," she said.

Providing further insight into the progress of the exercise, the Chairman of the MRMR Committee, Ayo Akinyemi, said the membership revalidation and registration exercise had been progressing steadily across the state since the committee was inaugurated.

Akinyemi said: "The National MRMR Committee inaugurated our committee on February 12, 2026, in Abuja, with a clear mandate to coordinate and supervise the membership revalidation and fresh registration exercise in Oyo State.

"In furtherance of this mandate, on February 21, 2026, the State MRMR Committee organised a comprehensive training session for representatives from all the 33 local government areas."