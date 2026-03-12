Liberia: Energy Security or Monopoly Showdown?

The country's fragile but strategically vital petroleum sector is facing a defining policy confrontation as lawmakers debate sweeping amendments that could dramatically reshape how the country imports, regulates, and distributes fuel.

At the center of the dispute are two state institutions--Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) and the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL)--whose opposing visions for the sector have exposed deeper questions about energy security, market competition, and institutional power.

The debate intensified this week as the House of Representatives of Liberia Hydrocarbon Committee opened public hearings on proposed amendments that would grant LPRC statutory authority to become the sole wholesale importer and distributor of petroleum products in Liberia.

Supporters say the move would strengthen national energy security.

Critics warn it could create a dangerous state monopoly.

The amendment under review would dramatically expand the mandate of the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company, historically responsible for fuel storage and distribution.

If passed, the legislation would allow LPRC to become the central importer of petroleum products, storing them strategically and selling them to local distributors.

LPRC Managing Director Amos Tweh defended the proposal during the House hearing chaired by Representative Sam P. Jallah of Bomi County.

"We encourage this committee to recommend the passage of this law," Tweh told lawmakers.

He argued that allowing LPRC to import strategic fuel reserves would help stabilize Liberia's fuel market and strengthen government revenues.

"LPRC's goal is to ensure energy security, promote transparency, and support national development," Tweh said.

According to Tweh, the reform would allow Liberia to build national fuel storage capacity, protect the country against global supply disruptions, and reduce price volatility in a market heavily dependent on private importers.

Supporters within the Legislature echoed that position.

One member of the House Hydrocarbon Committee said the intent of the bill is to strengthen Liberia's ability to manage its energy supply.

"Direct importation by LPRC will help stabilize prices, reduce shortages, and increase access to energy for Liberians," the lawmaker said.

But the proposal has drawn strong resistance from the National Oil Company of Liberia, which argues that concentrating too much power in one institution could undermine the transparency of the sector.

NOCAL President and CEO Fabian Michael Lai warned lawmakers that combining regulatory authority with commercial activities could create serious conflicts of interest.

"NOCAL would like to suggest separating regulatory and commercial roles," Lai told the committee.

He pointed to the existing petroleum governance framework, which assigns regulatory authority to the Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority (LPRA) while giving NOCAL responsibility for upstream commercial activities related to oil and gas exploration.

According to Lai, allowing LPRC to simultaneously regulate and compete in the market could weaken investor confidence.

"Separation is crucial to prevent monopolies, ensure fair competition, protect national interests, and attract investments," he argued.

Energy analysts say the disagreement reflects a broader philosophical divide over how Liberia should structure its petroleum economy.

One model emphasizes state control and strategic reserves. The other emphasizes market competition and institutional separation.

Even within the Legislature, opinion remains sharply divided. Some lawmakers believe the proposal risks giving LPRC too much authority.

One member of the Hydrocarbon Committee, speaking anonymously, described the proposal as problematic.

"LPRC wants to be both the referee and the player," the lawmaker said. "That creates a monopoly."

Such concerns echo debates seen in other developing energy markets, where governments struggle to balance national control of strategic resources with private-sector competition.

Critics warn that excessive concentration of power could discourage foreign investment in Liberia's energy sector.

Amid the institutional rivalry, Abraham Darius Dillon, Senator for Montserrado County, has emerged as a central figure in the reform debate.

Dillon introduced a separate draft bill aimed at formally establishing and strengthening LPRC through an Act of the Legislature, replacing its current legal basis in corporate incorporation documents.

The proposal has drawn praise from LPRC leadership.

Managing Director Tweh described Dillon's initiative as a patriotic step toward modernizing the sector.

"On behalf of the management of LPRC, we extend our profound appreciation to Senator Dillon and the distinguished Senators who have demonstrated foresight and national commitment by supporting this initiative," Tweh said during a Senate hearing.

Supporters say Dillon's proposal addresses a fundamental legal weakness in Liberia's petroleum governance structure.

Currently, LPRC operates primarily under articles of incorporation dating back to 1978, rather than a comprehensive statutory framework.

Dillon argues that this arrangement leaves the institution without clearly defined governance structures or legal authority.

"LPRC has been existing on articles of incorporation, not through a structured Act of the Legislature," Dillon explained during the hearing.

"When you operate under incorporation documents, you are more like a business entity that must renew its registration every year."

The proposed legislation would therefore elevate LPRC from a corporate entity into a statutory public institution.

What Dillon's Amendment Would Do

If enacted, Dillon's proposed law would establish a formal legal framework governing LPRC, define the institution's functions and operational mandate, create a structured governance and accountability system, allow the President of Liberia to appoint LPRC leadership subject to Senate confirmation, and

strengthen oversight of the country's petroleum supply chain.

Dillon says the aim is not to eliminate private sector participation but to clarify the rules governing the industry.

"All of you are here to provide input into this bill to determine what is good for the country," he told stakeholders during the Senate hearing.

At its core, the debate reflects a deeper national question: how Liberia should secure its energy future.

Liberia currently imports nearly all of its petroleum products, making the country vulnerable to global supply shocks.

Supporters of the LPRC amendment argue that centralized importation could strengthen national resilience.

Critics say monopolizing the market could produce inefficiencies and discourage investment.

Energy experts say the challenge is finding a balance.

"Liberia needs energy security," one analyst noted, "but it also needs competition and transparency."

The hearings now underway in both chambers of the Legislature could determine the future structure of Liberia's petroleum economy.

If lawmakers' side with LPRC, the state could regain dominant control over fuel imports.

If they adopt NOCAL's recommendations, Liberia may preserve a more competitive, market-driven system.

Either way, the stakes are enormous.

Petroleum products remain the backbone of Liberia's transportation, electricity generation, and industrial activity.

As the legislative process unfolds, the question confronting policymakers is no longer merely technical.

It is strategic. Should Liberia centralize control of its energy lifeline--or trust the market to manage it? The answer could shape the country's energy future for decades.