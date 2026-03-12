Nigeria Receives Twice-Yearly HIV Prevention Injection

The development was announced in a statement issued on Wednesday by the National AIDS, Viral Hepatitis and STIs Control Programme (NASCP) under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

Nigeria has received its first shipment of the long-acting injectable drug Lenacapavir for HIV prevention, marking a significant step in expanding the country's prevention options.

The development was announced in a statement issued on Wednesday by the National AIDS, Viral Hepatitis and STIs Control Programme (NASCP) under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

According to the ministry, the injectable drug arrived in the country on Tuesday. It will be used for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a preventive treatment for people at risk of HIV infection.

The agency said the milestone, approved by the coordinating minister of health and social welfare, Muhammad Pate and supported by the Global Fund, represents a significant advancement in Nigeria's HIV prevention efforts.

It added that the development further strengthens the country's commitment to expanding innovative HIV prevention options.

"The introduction of Lenacapavir for PrEP marks a significant step towards broadening the range of prevention choices available to individuals at risk of HIV infection," the statement noted.

"As a long-acting injectable option, LEN PrEP has the potential to improve adherence and expand access to effective HIV prevention services for populations that may face challenges with daily oral prevention options."

Lenacapavir is a long-acting injectable medication used for HIV prevention through PrEP, a treatment taken by people who are HIV-negative but at risk of infection.

Unlike traditional PrEP medicines that must be taken daily as oral pills, Lenacapavir is administered only twice a year, making it a potentially more convenient option for many users.

According to clinical info.HIV.gov, an official website of the United States government, Lenacapavir is a prescription medicine approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under different brand names for specific uses.

The clinic also noted that even when used for PrEP, the medication should be combined with safer sex practices, including condom use, to reduce the risk of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.

Journey to the rollout

The arrival of the drug follows months of policy discussions, global negotiations and national preparedness efforts.

At the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York, Nigeria joined other global leaders to announce a major price reduction for Lenacapavir during the annual meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative.

Under the agreement, the cost of the drug, previously estimated at $28,000 per person per year, was reduced to about $40 annually, a development expected to expand access to millions of people across Nigeria and more than 100 low- and middle-income countries.

Following the announcement, Nigerian authorities began preparations for the drug's introduction into the national HIV prevention programme.

Earlier this month, the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) disclosed that the country was expecting consignments of the injectable drug in March 2026.

The agency said coordinated efforts were underway to ensure a structured and quality-assured rollout in priority states.

Among the milestones already achieved is regulatory clearance by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

NACA also said landscape and readiness assessments were conducted in 10 states: Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Benue, Cross River, Ebonyi, FCT, Gombe, Kano, Kwara and Lagos, to evaluate service delivery capacity and identify implementation needs.

Information, education and communication materials have also been developed to support awareness and demand generation ahead of the rollout.

Expanding prevention options

NASCP said the introduction of Lenacapavir reflects Nigeria's continued dedication to leveraging innovation and evidence-based interventions to accelerate progress toward controlling the HIV epidemic.

The programme said that by expanding prevention options and strengthening service delivery, Nigeria is taking decisive steps to reduce new HIV infections and improve health outcomes for communities across the country.

NASCP added that, in collaboration with partners and stakeholders, it will work to ensure the safe introduction, strategic deployment and effective integration of Lenacapavir into national HIV prevention services.

The rollout, it said, will support ongoing efforts to increase access to prevention services while reinforcing Nigeria's broader HIV response.

NASCP also reaffirmed its commitment to advancing equitable access to HIV prevention, testing, treatment and care services.

"The arrival of Long-Acting Injectable Lenacapavir is a clear demonstration of Nigeria's resolve to scale up innovative solutions and strengthen the fight against HIV," the statement read.