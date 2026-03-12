Liberia: Alja Calls for Restraint in Liberia-Guinea Border Crisis

As tensions continue to simmer along the frontier between Liberia and Guinea, the Association of Liberian Journalists in the Americas (ALJA) has called for calm, restraint, and intensified diplomatic engagement to prevent the situation from escalating into a broader regional conflict.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, March 11, the organization urged the government to prioritize peaceful dialogue and cooperation with Guinean authorities.

"The safety, security, and livelihoods of civilians living along the border must remain a top priority for both governments," ALJA said in the statement.

The appeal comes as the border crisis--sparked by reports of Guinean troops entering Liberian territory in Foya District, Lofa County--continues to generate concern among residents, policymakers, and international observers.

The situation along the Liberia-Guinea border intensified after reports that Guinean soldiers crossed into Liberian territory and briefly raised their national flag near the Sorlumba Border Point, triggering fears among local communities and sparking a national security debate in Monrovia.

The disputed area lies along the Makona River, which has historically served as the natural boundary between the two countries but has occasionally been the subject of territorial disagreements.

Although the Guinean troops later withdrew, the incident has revived concerns about the vulnerability of Liberia's northern frontier and the potential for localized disputes to escalate into diplomatic crises.

For communities living along the border, the incident has created anxiety about security and stability.

Reports indicate that some residents temporarily fled their homes amid fears that the confrontation could evolve into a prolonged military standoff.

Against this backdrop, ALJA is urging both governments to pursue dialogue rather than confrontation.

The organization's president, Joey Kennedy, stressed the importance of maintaining the historically cooperative relationship between the two neighboring states.

"Liberia and Guinea share a long history of cooperation and cultural ties, especially among communities along the border," Kennedy said.

"We urge the Government of Liberia to work swiftly and diplomatically with Guinean authorities to de-escalate the situation and pursue a permanent and peaceful resolution that protects the rights and safety of citizens on both sides of the border."

Kennedy noted that uncertainty surrounding the territorial boundaries and the presence of armed security forces could heighten tensions between communities that have long maintained peaceful cross-border relations.

ALJA also encouraged the Liberian government to work closely with regional organizations to ensure that the dispute is addressed through established diplomatic mechanisms.

Among the institutions the group highlighted are the Mano River Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)--both of which have historically played key roles in mediating disputes and promoting stability across West Africa.

Analysts say regional diplomacy could be crucial in preventing the border disagreement from escalating into a broader geopolitical dispute within the Mano River basin.

The region--comprising Liberia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone--has experienced periods of instability in the past, making early diplomatic intervention essential.

Liberia's International Responsibilities

The border incident also carries broader implications for Liberia's global diplomatic standing.

Currently serving as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, Liberia holds a role that places it among the countries responsible for maintaining international peace and security.

Observers say that position requires Liberia to demonstrate restraint and commitment to peaceful conflict resolution.

"A swift military reaction to a border incident could unnecessarily escalate tensions between two neighboring states that share deep historical and economic ties," a regional policy analyst noted.

Instead, experts say Liberia's response should reflect the principles of international diplomacy and adherence to established dispute-resolution mechanisms.

Officials in Monrovia have already signaled that diplomacy remains the preferred approach.

In a statement issued from Capitol Hill, the government confirmed that it has dispatched a high-level inter-ministerial delegation to engage Guinean authorities and address the situation through dialogue.

The delegation includes representatives from the Ministries of Defense, Foreign Affairs, Justice, and Local Government.

"The Government assures all citizens and residents that it has taken hold of the situation unfolding along the Liberia-Guinea border and is actively engaging the matter through established diplomatic channels," the statement said.

Authorities emphasized that Liberia remains committed to resolving the matter peacefully in the spirit of good neighborliness that has historically characterized relations between the two countries.

Commending Strategic Restraint

ALJA also commended the professionalism and restraint demonstrated by the Liberian security leadership during the crisis.

The organization noted that measured diplomacy should not be mistaken for weakness.

"In reality, restraint backed by diplomatic engagement is often the strongest demonstration of national confidence and responsible leadership," the statement emphasized.

According to the organization, Liberia's response so far reflects a government that understands the importance of balancing national security with regional stability.

In addition to urging diplomatic engagement, ALJA called on authorities to ensure that journalists covering the crisis can operate freely and safely.

Kennedy stressed that accurate reporting is essential to maintaining public trust and preventing misinformation during sensitive national security situations.

"Authorities must keep the public adequately informed while ensuring that journalists covering the situation are allowed to operate freely and safely in the public interest," he said.

For ALJA, the stakes extend beyond the immediate border communities.

The organization warned that preserving the long-standing diplomatic relationship between Liberia and Guinea is essential to maintaining stability throughout the Mano River region.

A swift and constructive resolution, it said, would not only protect border communities but also reinforce Liberia's reputation as a country committed to peace, diplomacy, and regional cooperation.

As discussions continue between the two governments and regional institutions, the border crisis has become an important test of how West African states manage sensitive territorial disputes.

ALJA hopes that that diplomacy will prevail before tensions escalate further.