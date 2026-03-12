Liberia: Lofa Youth Vow to Protect Homeland As Days of Tension Left One Wounded, Security Finally Deploys and Calls for Calm

Foya, Lofa County — Youths in Foya District have vowed to defend their homeland after days of tension along the Liberia-Guinea border left one civilian wounded and prompted the deployment of security forces to stabilize the situation.

The confrontation unfolded near the Makona River in the Sorlumba Clan area, where Guinean soldiers crossed into Liberian territory.

According to eyewitnesses and community sources, the tension began earlier this week when Guinean soldiers reportedly crossed the Makona River and entered the disputed area. On Tuesday, the soldiers allegedly planted a pole and hoisted the Guinean national flag, claiming the land belongs to Guinea.

The move immediately triggered a strong reaction from Liberian youths in Foya District.

In response, a group of local youths moved to the same location and planted another pole, raising the Liberian flag as a symbolic assertion that the territory belongs to Liberia.

"We will defend our land," several youths declared, as more young people from nearby towns gathered near the border area.

Gunfire Leaves One Wounded

Although the Guinean soldiers reportedly withdrew from the area Tuesday evening, residents say the calm was short-lived.

Early Wednesday morning, the soldiers returned with reinforcement and shortly afterward gunshots were heard coming from across the Makona River.

During the shooting, a Liberian civilian identified as Edward Lebbie, 44, was struck by a bullet in the leg.

Lebbie was rushed to Boima Hospital in Foya City, where he is currently receiving medical treatment. Medical personnel say fragments from the bullet remain lodged in his leg and he may require transfer to Voinjama for further treatment.

The gunfire spread fear across nearby communities, where many residents live only a short distance from the border.

Families reportedly rushed to safer locations, while others gathered to learn what had happened. Rumors circulated in some communities claiming that two people had been killed, but authorities say those reports have not been confirmed.

Youth Gather at Border Crossing

As news of the shooting spread, groups of youths from surrounding towns gathered Wednesday afternoon and moved toward the Sorlumba Port of Entry.

Witnesses said the youths briefly took control of the crossing point while chanting that they were ready to protect their land.

Community leaders feared that without intervention the situation could escalate into a direct confrontation between civilians and soldiers across the border.

Elders and local authorities quickly began appealing for calm while urging the government to intervene.

Security Finally Deploys

In response to the growing tension, the Liberia National Police (LNP) late Wednesday deployed officers to several entry points across the district.

The security deployment was intended to stabilize the situation and discourage any violent reaction from civilians while both Liberia and Guinea address the matter through diplomatic channels.

The police team was led by Deputy Inspector General of Police for Operations, Col. Nelson Freeman, who traveled to Foya to meet with residents and youth leaders.

During the engagement, Freeman urged community members to remain calm and avoid actions that could escalate the situation.

He reminded residents that border disputes between countries must be handled by national authorities through peaceful diplomatic engagement.

Freeman said the role of the police is to protect lives and maintain peace while the government works through official channels to resolve the issue.

He acknowledged the concerns of local residents but cautioned against emotional reactions that could turn a manageable situation into a dangerous conflict.

"Liberia remains committed to defending its sovereignty," he told community members, "but these matters must be handled responsibly and through lawful means."

Freeman also warned residents against spreading unverified information that could create panic in surrounding communities.

He assured citizens that security officers would remain deployed in the area to monitor developments and support local authorities.

Calm Slowly Returning

By Wednesday evening, residents reported that the situation had begun to stabilize following the arrival of security forces and discussions between police officials and community leaders.

Local leaders say they remain hopeful that the governments of Liberia and Guinea will address the dispute through diplomatic channels and prevent further confrontation.

For now, security forces remain on alert in the border communities as residents watch closely for the next steps from both governments.