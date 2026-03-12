Liberia: United Liberians Association of Houston Puts Smiles On the Faces of Less-Fortunate Liberians

Monrovia — A group of Liberians based in the United States of America under the banner United Liberians Association of Houston has been putting smiles on the faces of less-fortunate Liberians, especially women, by providing food to help ease the burden they are experiencing.

The organization was established in 2019 with the aim of helping people in dire need with both food and non-food items. Since its inception, the United Liberians Association of Houston has rendered assistance to many underprivileged Liberians.

Speaking during this year's donation exercise, Anthony N. Akoi, an official of the group, said the initiative is focused on people who are truly in need, adding that physically challenged individuals are given priority.

"These rice is being provided by the United Liberians Association of Houston in the USA. We are here to execute on their behalf," Akoi told the recipients, who were mostly women. The donations he added impacted mostly "women and children".

Akoi further clarified the origin of the initiative. "This is not a Liberian initiative that is being done here. This is a initiative that is being captured from the US with few Liberians who thought it wise to help our people back home basically focusing on the physical challenged people."

As part of the distribution process, the group visited several communities including Vomoma Junction and Shara Community, among other areas where disadvantaged families often seek assistance.

At Shara Community on Duport Road, many of the beneficiaries praised the United Liberians Association of Houston for the gesture, saying it has brought relief to their families during difficult times.

In separate remarks, several women expressed gratitude for the donation, noting that securing daily meals has become increasingly challenging.

Krubo Daniel said: "I tell them thank you. The way I see this rice, I tell them thank you too much. I am feeling alright, for this rice business I'm feeling alright."

Another beneficiary, Annie Paye, also expressed appreciation for the support. "I want to tell them thank for giving this rice. To feed my family, some days nothing can be there. I can look for it in the morning until in the evening I cook. It is not easy in Liberia for someone to just give bag of rice, it very hard whether you are suffering, they will just talk about you, they will not give you anything."

Rebecca Reeves also shared her gratitude and prayers for the donors. "I tell the people thank you. let God guide them, protect them. The place they take the money from to buy this rice, let God put plenty there."

She further appealed for continued support in the future. "If your doing some again your please put my name down, I'll be praying for your. Right now I'm sick. I'm not fine. But for my children need to eat that is why I come lay down behind 5,000 dry bonnies to sell. In the evening before I find food for my children to eat. So, what they are doing it only God that can pay them."

The donation initiative continues to highlight the role of Liberians in the diaspora who are working to support vulnerable communities back home.

For his part, The President of the United Liberian Association of Houston (ULAH), Mr. Tom-Luckie Gwagee, expressed deep gratitude and pride following the successful rice donation initiative in Liberia.

He noted that the effort reflects the power of unity and compassion within the Liberian community in Houston and demonstrates a shared commitment to supporting those in need back home.

Mr. Gwagee emphasized that while the donation has made a meaningful impact for many families, it also serves as a reminder that much more can be done.

He called on members and partners to continue to build on this momentum so that even greater support can be provided to vulnerable communities in the near future.

Mr. Gwagee added: "This initiative is only the beginning of a sustained effort to uplift and assist fellow Liberians."