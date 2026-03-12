Liberia: Rev. Reeves Urges Liberian Officials to Reject Corruption, Serve Nation With Integrity

Monrovia — The President of the Liberia Council of Churches, Rev. Samuel Reeves, has called on public officials across Liberia to demonstrate integrity and honesty in the discharge of their duties, urging them to place national interest above personal ambition.

Rev. Reeves, who also serves as Senior Pastor of the historic Providence Baptist Church in Monrovia, made the call on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, when he delivered the sermon during the observance of the 110th National Decoration Day at the church.

Preaching on the theme "Impeccable Service," with a biblical reference from Matthew 22:15-21, Rev. Reeves emphasized that public officials must prioritize service to the nation and avoid "monetizing or politicizing the destiny of Liberia."

According to him, Liberia's progress depends on leaders and citizens who are willing to serve with integrity--even when no one is watching.

"Honor God in your public duty and your private character. Refuse corruption even when it appears profitable, and rise as a generation whose service becomes the next great legacy of this republic," Rev. Reeves urged.

Deciding Liberia's Future

Rev. Reeves stressed that the future of Liberia will not be determined solely in presidential offices or legislative chambers.

Instead, he said, the nation's destiny will be shaped in classrooms, laboratories, farms, churches, technology hubs, and communities where citizens choose excellence over mediocrity.

He noted that national transformation begins with ordinary acts of integrity--such as teachers mentoring struggling students, public servants refusing bribes, and entrepreneurs building businesses that create opportunities for others.

"A nation thrives when its people understand the sacred calling of impeccable service--service to God and country," he said.

Rev. Reeves also reminded Liberians that Decoration Day is a time of reflection and gratitude.

"Decoration Day is when a nation pauses, breathes deeply, and remembers those whose lives became the price of liberty and the pillars of the nation's continued progress," he said.

Honoring Fallen Heroes

The clergy leader said the observance is not only about laying wreaths on graves but also about reflecting on the legacy of those who helped build the nation.

"We have come to lay our hearts before the altar of history and honor the heroes and heroines who lifted this nation when it was fragile, loved it when it struggled, and left behind a legacy that continues to shape our future," he said.

Rev. Reeves praised soldiers, teachers, leaders, and ordinary citizens who served the nation with dedication and sacrifice.

Three Movements to Shape Liberia's Destiny

Rev. Reeves outlined three principles he believes should guide Liberia's future: Lifting, Loving, and Legacy.

Lifting

He said every nation needs people willing to "lift it up," noting that those honored on Decoration Day were individuals who raised hope during difficult times.

"To lift Liberia means rejecting indifference, respecting the rule of law, rejecting corruption, and protecting the fragile beauty of our democracy," he said.

He added that Liberia's youth possess talents and creativity that can help elevate the nation's development.

Loving

Rev. Reeves stressed that Liberia cannot be sustained by laws alone but must also be sustained by love.

He described the heroes being honored as individuals who loved Liberia not merely in words but through sacrifices.

"To love Liberia means caring about its unity. It means refusing tribal division, rejecting hatred, and building bridges across our differences," he said.

He urged Liberians to strengthen national unity in a world increasingly marked by conflict and instability.

Legacy

Rev. Reeves said impeccable service requires both civic excellence and spiritual faithfulness.

He encouraged citizens to serve the nation with their skills while also maintaining strong moral and spiritual values.

"Decoration Day reminds us that legacy outlives the individual. The men and women we honor today may have left this earth, but their influence still breathes through the life of the republic," he said.

He called for building fair institutions, strong character, and safeguarding freedoms inherited from previous generations.

A Call to Serve with Courage

Rev. Reeves concluded by reminding Liberians that the sacrifices of past heroes must inspire present and future generations to serve the country with courage and integrity.

"The heroes we honor today cannot speak, but their lives still preach," he said. "Their graves remind us that freedom is never cheap and that nations are sustained not by comfort, but by courage."

He urged Liberians to "lift the nation, love the people, and leave a legacy of righteousness," stressing that true service to the country ultimately reflects service to God.

The service was attended by several government officials, including Samuel Stevequoah, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, and Jarso Maley Jallah, Minister of Education.

Students from several high schools in Monrovia also attended the ceremony.

The event was marked by the laying of wreaths on the graves and monuments of former Liberian President William V. S. Tubman, as well as monuments honoring the first settlers who arrived in Liberia in the 1800s.