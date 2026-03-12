Ghana: NPP National Organiser Criticises Govt Over Failure to Implement Automatic Posting of Teachers

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as 'Nana B,' has criticised the government for failing to implement the automatic posting system for trained teachers.

According to him, the policy, which ensured that trained teachers were automatically posted to classrooms after completing their mandatory national service, had been cancelled under the administration of President John Dramani Mahama.

In a Facebook post, he said the system had existed for many years and was maintained during the tenure of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, when trained teachers were posted into the classroom immediately after completing national service.

He claimed that the cancellation of the system had left many newly trained teachers unemployed.

According to him, graduates from the 2023 and 2024 batches, who completed their national service in December 2024 and December 2025 respectively, were expected to be posted in January 2025 and January 2026 but are still waiting for employment.

Nana Boakye also referenced comments by the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, who reportedly indicated that about 90,000 trained teachers are currently awaiting employment.

He said the minister explained that the government could not employ all of them at once due to financial constraints and plans to recruit them in phases.

According to him, the minister indicated that the first tranche of recruitment could involve between 6,000 and 10,000 teachers, although no timeline had been provided for when the process will begin.

He argued that at that pace, it could take several years to employ all the teachers currently waiting, especially as new graduates continue to enter the job market each year.