Ghana: Gis Rescues 73 Victims - Arrests 93 Nigerians in Anti-Fraud Operation

THE Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has arrested 93 Nigerian nationals for their alleged involvement in internet fraud and immigration related offences following an intelligence led operation at Devtraco Estate in Accra.

The operation also led to the rescue of 73 victims who had reportedly been subjected to severe abuse and torture by the suspects.

A statement signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Immigration and Head of Public Affairs, Maud Anima Quainoo, and shared with The Ghanaian Times said the intelligence led operation targeted six houses within the estate.

It said the operation was led by the Deputy Superintendent of Immigration, Newman Akuffo, from the National Operations Directorate of the GIS.

According to the statement, the suspects comprised 91 males and two females.

The GIS revealed that items retrieved during the operation included counterfeit United States dollars, fake gold bars, 82 laptops, 57 mobile phones and 17 television sets, as well as other household appliances believed to have been used to support the suspects' activities.

Investigations by the service also disclosed that some of the suspects entered the country through unapproved routes, while others had overstayed the 90 day visa free entry period granted to them.

The statement noted that the suspects were assisting the GIS with investigations at its national headquarters, while the 73 rescued victims had since been repatriated to Nigeria.

It further urged all foreign nationals residing in the country to comply with Ghana's laws.

The statement further explained that the Human Trafficking Act, 2005 (Act 694) prohibited the recruitment, transportation or harbouring of persons through force, fraud or abuse for the purpose of exploitation, adding that offenders faced prison terms ranging from five to 20 years.