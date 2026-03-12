Ghana: Nkoranza Secondary High Technical Wins 2026 Cowbell-Ges Independence Day Debate

NKORANZA Senior High Technical School (SHTS) from the Bono East Region emerged winners at the 29th edition of the Cowbell-GES Independence Day Debate held in Accra as part of Ghana's 69th Independence Day celebrations. With a score of 260.33 points, the Nkoranza South District school, speaking against the motion "The departure of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger from ECOWAS will be more damaging to the three countries than to ECOWAS", beat Sokode Senior High Technical School, which scored 244.67 points in a keenly-contested debate.

The Cowbell-GES Independence Day Debate, since its inception in 1997, has built the capacity of Senior High School (SHS) students to analyze national and global issues deeply, develop public speaking skills, encourage research and knowledge, promote patriotism and national awareness, and foster healthy intellectual competition.

The Marketing Manager for Promasidor Ghana, Michael Hagan, congratulated all the participating schools for an excellent performance. He said, "Kudos to all schools from the district, regional, and national stages for a stellar performance in this edition. Promasidor, through its flagship brand Cowbell, continues to provide nutritious milk products to Ghanaians, treating our young ones to quality food. As a brand intentional about competitive academic excellence, we are grateful for the opportunity to nurture the next generation, as it aligns with our business efforts at providing nutritious milk for the wellbeing of all Ghanaians, especially children."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The inter-school debate journey began with over 700 senior high schools competing at the district levels, with 16 finalists qualifying for the next level. Sokode SHS beat the likes of Mfantseman Girls SHS (Central Region), Oda SHS (Eastern Region), Chemu SHS (Greater Accra), St Monica's SHS (Ashanti Region), Buema SHS (Oti Region), Bonzo Kaku SHS (Western Region), and Awaso STEM Academy (Western North) to emerge as the Southern Zone lead school.

Related Articles

Nkoranza SHTS led the Northern Zone, outperforming peers such as Serwa Kesse Girls SHS (Ahafo Region), Sunyani SHS (Bono Region), Salaga SHS (Savannah Region), Walawale SHTS (North East Region), Presby SHS (Northern Region), Notre Dame Seminary SHS (Upper East Region), and Wa SHS (Upper West Region).