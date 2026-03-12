Ghana: MTN Ghana Launches Self-Service SIM Swap to Enhance Customer Convenience, Security

MTN Ghana has officially launched a nationwide self-service SIM Swap solution, allowing customers to replace their SIM cards independently through digital channels without visiting a service centre.

The launch event, attended by representatives of the Mobile Money Advocacy Group Ghana and officials from the National Communications Authority (NCA), formed part of the commitment to innovation, convenience, and improved customer experience.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Customer Relations Officer, Mrs. Jemima Kotei-Walsh, stressed that the initiative aligned with the spirit of Ghana Independence Day celebrations, emphasizing freedom, empowerment, and customer control in accessing telecom services.

According to Mrs. Kotei-Walsh, SIM swap requests remain one of the most common customer service transactions. On average, MTN Ghana processes about 250,000 SIM swaps every month at its customer service centres, often requiring customers to travel and wait in queues.

The new self-service system allows customers to initiate the SIM swap process by dialing a Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code (*1333#) on their phones and selecting the SIM swap option. The process includes facial recognition verification using the phone's camera to confirm the customer's identity. The captured image is validated with records from the National Identification Authority.

Mrs. Kotei-Walsh said the new solution enables subscribers to complete the process themselves through USSD or the MyMTN mobile application, making it possible to swap a SIM card from anywhere, including outside Ghana.

Before the official launch, MTN conducted a pilot programme between October last year and January this year. During the four-month period, more than 18,000 customers successfully completed SIM swaps using the self-service system either independently or with limited assistance at MTN branches.

The Controller of Online Digital Channels at MTN, Mr. Lionel Duodu, explained that customers can choose whether they are performing the swap for themselves or for another person. After entering and confirming the phone number, the user receives an SMS containing a secure link. The link redirects them to MTN's self-service platform, where they provide key details including the serial number of a new blank, unregistered SIM card and the reason for the SIM swap, such as a lost or damaged SIM.

Mr. Duodu further explained that the verification process takes approximately 10 to 15 seconds, after which customers receive an SMS confirming that their request had been received and another message once the swap is completed.

Customers using the MyMTN App can also perform the process by selecting the "More" menu, choosing Self-Service, and then selecting SIM Swap. The app allows users to scan the SIM serial number directly using their phone camera, accept MTN's data privacy policy, and complete the biometric verification before submitting the request.

The Director of Consumer Affairs of the National Identification Authority, Mrs. Beatrice Heming, commended MTN for the innovation, noting that the initiative enhances consumer choice and strengthens the telecommunications ecosystem. She added that enabling subscribers to manage SIM swaps independently could help address frequent consumer complaints related to SIM replacement processes.