Nigeria: Senate Rejects Bid to Stop ICPC From Tracking Fed Projects, Alarmed Over Renewed Boko Haram Attacks in Borno

Senate on Wednesday rejected moves to halt the tracking of federal constituency projects by Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

It also raised fresh concerns over the resurgence of Boko Haram attacks in parts of Borno State.

The development followed a heated procedural debate during plenary, when a motion by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, seeking to stop the anti-corruption agency from monitoring projects executed by contractors across the country, was challenged by several senators, who insisted that ICPC was acting within its statutory mandate.

Kalu argued that the anti-graft agency was usurping the powers of the relevant committees of the National Assembly by its action.

Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, however, disagreed with Kalu, and argued strongly against the proposal, stressing that the commission has the legal authority to track projects in the interest of accountability and transparency.

Bamidele disclosed that constituency projects facilitated by many lawmakers, including himself and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, had been subjected to monitoring by ICPC without any objection.

He said, "Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, the ICPC has the mandate to track projects. Even as the Leader of the Senate, my projects are being tracked in my constituency.

"Many of our colleagues here know that their projects are also being monitored. There is nothing for anyone to worry about because these are projects meant for the benefit of our constituents."

Bamidele maintained that attempting to stop the anti-graft agency from carrying out its statutory responsibilities would undermine transparency in the management of public funds.

He also raised procedural objections to the motion, and said it was defective because it had not been properly seconded and had not followed the appropriate rules governing motions brought under Orders 41 and 51 of the Senate Standing Orders.

Bamidele said since the motion lacked a seconder and did not secure prior consent from the chamber before being introduced, it could not stand for debate.

"To the extent that it was not properly seconded and the necessary consent was not sought before presentation, the motion cannot stand," he said, adding that the issue should instead be handled administratively if there were genuine concerns about the tracking process.

Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, who initially presided the plenary before the arrival of Akpabio, backed the position, stressing that ICPC's monitoring activities are essential to ensure that contractors executed projects funded with public resources.

The senate president subsequently ruled that the matter should be handled administratively rather than debated on the floor, effectively shutting down the attempt to stop the commission from continuing with the project-tracking exercise.

Meanwhile, the upper chamber also expressed deep concern over renewed insurgent attacks on military formations and communities in Borno State.

The senate observed a minute of silence in honour of soldiers who lost their lives during a recent attack by suspected insurgents on a Nigerian Army base in Kukawa Local Government Area of the state.

The motion, moved by Senate Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Monguno, said the attack occurred in the early hours of March 9, 2026, when insurgents launched a coordinated assault on the military formation, engaging troops in a fierce gun battle that reportedly lasted about 24 hours.

The lawmakers stated with sadness that the attack led to the death of Lieutenant-Colonel Umar Farouk, described as a key figure in the restoration of civil authority in Kukawa after the town was previously overrun by Boko Haram insurgents.

According to Monguno, the attackers approached the military base from multiple directions and engaged troops in intense combat, resulting in casualties and the destruction of some military vehicles while weapons were reportedly looted.

He warned that the attack was part of a worrying resurgence of insurgent activities in the North-east despite ongoing counter-insurgency operations under Operation Hadin Kai.

Monguno further disclosed that reports indicated that another community in Kukawa Local Government Area, identified as Doro, came under attack earlier on Wednesday morning, leading to the death of another soldier.

The senate commended the bravery and sacrifice of officers and men of the Nigerian armed forces, particularly troops involved in the counter-insurgency campaign, for their commitment to defending the country's territorial integrity.

Lawmakers also urged the military to intensify intelligence gathering, surveillance, and operational strategies in order to consolidate the gains already made in the fight against insurgency.

Seconding the motion, Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, representing Borno Central Senatorial District, described the renewed insurgent attacks as alarming. Lawan called for extraordinary measures to address the situation.

He revealed that several communities across Borno State had come under attack in recent days, leading to the death of both soldiers and civilians.

He said attacks were reported in areas, such as Baga, Konduga, and other communities, while some commanding officers had been killed in separate incidents.

The senator said the scale and coordination of the attacks suggested a worrying resurgence of insurgency in the region.

"It is in our enlightened self-interest to support this motion and take decisive steps to nip this renewed insurgency in the bud," he said.

The senate subsequently resolved to honour the fallen soldiers with a minute of silence and urged the Nigerian armed forces to strengthen intelligence gathering, surveillance and operational capabilities to end insecurity in the North-east and across the country.