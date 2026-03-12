Nigeria: El-Rufai in ICPC's Custody Till March 19

Abuja — A former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, is to remain in custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), till March 19, 2026, pending his arraignment on corruption charges or release on administrative bail.

This was sequel to an order of court directing the anti-corruption agency to continue to keep him in custody over investigation of corruption allegations.

The ICPC had on February 18, arrested El-Rufai, with the view of interrogating him on series of petitions lodged against him at the commission.

His arrest was immediately after his release from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which had on February 16, taken the chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) into custody over similar corruption allegations.

After his arrest on February 18, the ICPC, the following day obtained a remand order for 14 days, which expired on March 5, 2026.

However, the alleged refusal of El-Rufai to "cooperate" with investigators of the commission within the duration of the first remand order might have necessitated the request for another remand order, which would now expire on March 19, 2026.

By this time, it was believed that the commission would have concluded its investigation and either filed charges against the former governor or granted him administrative bail.

Besides, the anti-corruption agencies, the Department of State Service (DSS), was seeking the prosecution of El-Rufai over alleged wiretapping of the communications of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

El-Rufai's arraignment at the Federal High Court, Abuja, was stalled last week due to his detention by the ICPC.

THISDAY learnt that Magistrate Okechukwu John Akweke of a Magistrate Court in Bwari, Abuja, had on March 5, renewed the earlier one of February 19, approving the detention of El-Rufai for another 14 days, pending the conclusion of investigations.

The extension of the remand order was sequel to an application brought and argued by ICPC's lawyer, Osuobeni Akponimisingha.

The lawyer had specifically sought, "An order of this Honourable Court issuing a remand warrant against the Respondent (NASIR AHMAD EL-RUFAI) in favour of the Applicant i.e. Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to detain the Respondent (NASIR AHMAD EL-RUFAI) in its custody for another fourteen (14) days pending conclusion of investigation activities on allegations of Money Laundering/abuse of office."

In a short ruling, the Magistrate ordered that: Application granted as prayed.

"That the Applicant i.e. the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission ICPC is hereby ordered to re-detain the Respondent (NASIR AHMAD EL-RUFAI) for additional 14 days to enable the commission conclude investigation activities."