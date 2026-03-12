Cameroon: A Cameroon-Central African Republic Strategy Could Disrupt Illicit Gold Networks

analysis

A four-part plan could enable both countries to deal with the artisanal gold mining economy that is fuelling border crime.

The illicit trade in gold from artisanal mines drives crime and armed conflict in the Cameroon-Central African Republic (CAR) border region. The gold sector is now a major part of the criminal market along the border, enabled by corruption and the weak enforcement of regulations.

A report by the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) on Cameroon says the country produced 953 kg of gold in 2023, but only 22 kg were officially exported. EITI says that imports from one country alone - the United Arab Emirates - amounted to 15 tonnes valued at around 539 billion CFA francs (US$949 million).

There is clearly a considerable gap between officially recorded production and exports, and the volumes of gold imported by trading partners. This suggests that much of the gold extracted, particularly in artisanal mining, bypasses official channels in favour of informal or smuggling networks.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Illegal artisanal mining in Cameroon and CAR primarily involves gold and diamonds, although gold production is much larger in both volume and value. It is integrated into smuggling networks and used by armed groups to finance their activities.

Transnational criminal networks are linked to armed groups in CAR, such as 3R (Return, Reclamation, Rehabilitation), the UPC (Union for Peace in the Central African Republic) and MPC (Central African Patriotic Movement). These groups derive their resources primarily from controlling mining sites and taxing the illicit gold trade and transhumance routes.

Taking advantage of porous borders and regional instability, the militants are involved in localised armed rivalries and clashes with CAR security forces and militias. Despite the peace agreements signed in 2025 between the government and armed groups, the latter's persistent links to the parallel economy, particularly illegal gold mining, continue to fuel conflict.

Armed groups protect illegal trading sites in border areas, such as Garoua-Boulaï in eastern Cameroon and Cantonnier in western CAR, which serve as vital transit points between the two countries. Militants also control alternative transit routes linking CAR to Cameroon and Chad.

Although artisanal mining in CAR is regulated by law, many miners and traders work without valid mining permits, operating in unauthorised areas or bypassing official trading channels. Field data collected by the Institute for Security Studies in December 2025 revealed that armed groups impose taxes and levies on artisanal miners, gold collectors and traders operating in border areas.

These practices - perceived as arbitrary and coercive - fuel tensions between local communities, traders and security forces. The police and military are alternately accused of passivity or collusion in managing these illicit flows.

Criminal networks also include clandestine intermediaries, sometimes linked to corrupt government officials, who control gold supply chains and move products to international markets through complex smuggling networks.

Like many African mining economies, the regulation of CAR and Cameroon's gold sector is weak due to widespread informality and governance deficiencies. In both countries, gaps are exploited by armed groups, organised criminal networks, mineral trade intermediaries and government officials, who facilitate or tolerate these transgressions. These actors falsify documents, use shell companies and engage in collusion to conceal their activities and avoid sanctions.

The limited capacity of mining, customs and security officials in Cameroon and CAR aggravates the situation. Corruption and the influence of political and economic elites hinder the effective application of regulations.

Both countries have mechanisms to trace and regulate gold, such as the registration of artisanal mining sites, identity cards for miners, and records of purchases and customs declarations. But implementation of these measures is weak, and the varying economic interests of neighbouring states hinder regional cooperation.

The EITI encourages revenue reporting but struggles to fulfil its oversight role due to shortcomings in: national institutions' technical capacity, inter-institutional coordination and cross-border harmonisation.

Organised crime linked to the illegal exploitation of artisanal gold mining in Cameroon and CAR cannot be solved by any single state - both countries must take action. Formalising the sector is often seen as necessary to improve traceability and curb illicit flows. It would also protect workers' rights and the environment, generate state revenue, and enhance the government's capacity to oversee gold extraction.

But the success of formalisation depends on three factors: how it is implemented, whether it integrates already established artisanal miners, and whether laws are harmonised to avoid creating new loopholes that can be exploited.

A targeted action plan coordinated by both countries is needed, focusing on four areas.

First is progress on formalising priority mining sites in eastern Cameroon and CAR (Nana-Mambéré, Mambéré-Kadéï, Sangha-Mbaéré). Pilot projects in areas of intensive mining could be run with EITI and World Bank support. This would show how to legalise artisanal mining.

In Cameroon, initiatives have been launched to regulate mining activity, notably by strengthening the Mining Code and introducing environmental obligations for operators. In CAR, formalisation is limited due to security and institutional constraints.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Legal Affairs Central African Republic By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Second is support for mechanisation. With technical and financial support from international partners, national mining authorities can coordinate the provision of equipment and training to improve safety and productivity at formalised sites.

Third is strengthening local capacity to manage resources better, prevent conflicts and combat illicit practices. Training for local authorities, mining cooperatives and civil society organisations could be provided by the authorities responsible for mines, with support from development partners.

The fourth action point is establishing a joint monitoring committee between Cameroon and CAR. This would enable the two countries to regularly share information, coordinate activities and combat illicit trafficking. The committee should work with local stakeholders and regional organisations, such as the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa.

The committee could also help strengthen the verification of export documents and international cooperation to combat irregularities.

For permission to re-publish ISS Today articles, please email us. In Nigeria, Premium Times has exclusive rights to republish ISS Today articles.

Aicha Pemboura, Researcher, Central Africa Observatory on Organised Crime and Violence, ISS