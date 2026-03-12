Nigeria: Over 150 Women Golfers Light Up TYB Weekly Kitty

No fewer than 150 golfers gathered at the Tukur Yusuf Buratai International Golf and Country Club (TYB-IGRCC), Abuja, for the TYB Ladies Section Weekly Kitty tournament, an event that blended competition, wellness and camaraderie.

The event, held under the motto "TYB Ladies, Strength in Unity... Come Let's Swing to Camaraderie," attracted female golfers, veterans and dignitaries who converged on the course to promote friendship and healthy competition.

In collaboration with EHA Clinics, organisers also conducted free medical checks for participants before the start of the game. Medical personnel monitored golfers' blood pressure, heart rate, body temperature and oxygen saturation levels (SpO²), while a sumptuous breakfast was served on the sidelines.

The ceremonial tee-off was performed by Dr Lami Onayi Ahmed, President of the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria (LGAN), alongside Mrs Helen Mark and other dignitaries.

Ahmed commended the organisers for encouraging women's participation in golf while prioritising players' health.

"Golf is not only about competition but also wellness, friendship and discipline. Events like this strengthen unity among women golfers and encourage healthy living," she said.

She congratulated the newly inaugurated Lady Captain of TYB-IGRCC, Jumai Adamu, for organising the event.

"We are here for the official kick-off of the TYB Ladies Weekly Kitty. I congratulate the Lady Captain and her team for putting this together," Ahmed said, describing the turnout as impressive.

"The kitty provides an avenue for ladies to compete, develop their skills, improve their handicap and stay fit ahead of tournaments."

Ahmed advised the Lady Captain to build an inclusive ladies' section and introduce programmes that would enhance members' skills and encourage participation in tournaments outside the club. She also urged members to support the upcoming All Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT).

Mrs Helen Mark praised the initiative, saying, "This gathering reflects the strength of unity among women and the opportunities golf provides for networking and relaxation."

Adamu expressed delight at the turnout, noting that it was the biggest kitty event recorded by the ladies' section.

"We give thanks to God for making this possible. This is our debut Thursday Weekly Kitty since I assumed office," she said. "We have never had it this big before."

She highlighted some early achievements of her administration, including upgrading the ladies' toilet facility and donating two large canopies to the section.

"The canopies will serve dual purposes. We will no longer rent canopies during our kitty tournaments," she said, adding that they would also generate revenue when hired out to members organising tournaments.

Adamu also thanked the club captain, Brig.-Gen. Nicholas Ashinze, for providing the ladies' section with its first office in the club's history.