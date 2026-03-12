Nigeria: Kaduna Club Set for Expanded First Bank Golf Tournament

Kaduna Golf Club is gearing up to host the annual First Bank Kaduna Golf Tournament on March 28, 2026, with organisers expecting more than 200 golfers to compete in what is projected to be a significantly upgraded edition of the event.

The historic club, established in 1921, will welcome both amateur and professional golfers who will compete for honours in several categories, including professionals, veteran men and ladies.

Captain of Kaduna Golf Club, Hon. Nazifi Jibrin, said extensive preparations were underway to ensure a successful one-day tournament sponsored by First Bank. According to him, the competition will provide a platform for golfers from across the country to showcase their skills.

He noted that the 2026 edition would stand out not only because of the expected large turnout but also due to increased funding injected into the event to enhance its overall quality.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

One of the major highlights of this year's tournament is the return of professional golfers to the competition after they were absent from the previous edition.

"Last year there was no professional player that participated in the pitch. But this time around we decided to invite a few professionals to come and play based on invitations," Jibrin said.

He added that the inclusion of professionals would raise the competitive standard of the tournament and attract more participants. According to him, the number of players registered has already surpassed the 150 golfers who competed in the previous edition.

Beyond the competition on the course, the tournament will also feature community outreach activities aimed at promoting the sport and supporting social causes.

"We are also going to visit the hospital as part of charity for the tournament and also going to school to inculcate golf into the pupils at that level and denounce the notion that golf is only for the rich, which is absolutely not true," Jibrin said.

He expressed appreciation to the management of First Bank for their consistent support for sports development in Northern Nigeria.

"I would like to sincerely appreciate the top management of First Bank, considering the fact that they are a sport-loving organisation. They have shown that over the years," he said.

Jibrin noted that the bank's sponsorship had expanded from Lagos and the southern region to the North, where it had previously supported polo.

He reaffirmed the club's commitment to strengthening the partnership and said his goal is to elevate Kaduna Golf Club to a leading position in Nigeria's golfing landscape.