Nigeria: Catholic Golfers Stage Charity Kitty for Mental Health

Catholic golfers gathered at Ikeja Golf club recently for a special charity golf kitty themed "Swing to Serve with Love," aimed at raising funds to support the mental health and wellbeing of priests, religious and consecrated persons.

The charity tournament brought together golfers and supporters in a spirit of service and solidarity, with proceeds directed toward the St. Kizito Wellness Project, an initiative focused on strengthening mental health support systems for members of the clergy and consecrated communities.

Chairman of the Organising Committee, Mrs Fatumata Coker, expressed excitement ahead of the event, noting that it was designed to combine sportsmanship with compassion.

"We are looking forward to a great event. In the spirit of Lenten charity and solidarity, we welcome all to play and make donations to the St. Kizito Wellness Project," she said.

The charity initiative is being championed by Rev. Fr. Michael Olofinlade through the St. Kizito Wellness Project, which seeks to provide structured mental health support and wellness resources for priests, religious and consecrated persons.

Speaking on the importance of the initiative, Rev. Fr. Olofinlade emphasised that the event went beyond the game of golf.

"This golf kitty is more than a game; it is a charity kitty dedicated to promoting robust mental health support for the clergy, religious and consecrated persons," he said.

According to him, the initiative recognises the emotional and psychological demands faced by members of the clergy and aims to ensure they have access to proper care and support systems.

Chairman of the Competition Committee, Mrs Candy Agu, explained that the tournament would be played using the Texas Scramble format with a shotgun start, a structure designed to create an engaging and inclusive experience for golfers of varying skill levels.